The varsity football game between the La Marque Cougars and the Hitchcock Bulldogs that was originally scheduled for Etheredge Stadium in La Marque on Friday has been moved to Stingaree Stadium in Texas City on the same date (this Friday).
The kickoff time is still 7 p.m.
Field conditions at Etheredge Stadium (which has a grass field) and the impending threat of more rain has made it difficult for crews to mow and stripe the field.
The Texas City Stings are playing out of town on that night, making Stingaree Stadium an option for Texas City ISD to move the game to a turf field.
La Marque will be the home team and will sit on the east (TCHS side) side of the stadium. and Hitchcock will be the visitors and sit on the west (TC library) side of the stadium.
