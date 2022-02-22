Clear Springs’ Kenna Gibson tries to drive around the defense of Pearland’s Paige Bonner during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
District champion Clear Brook took home the big prizes, and Galveston County players were well represented in the recently released 2021-22 24-6A girls basketball all-district awards.
Wolverines freshman phenom Rezia Castillo earned both district most valuable player and newcomer of the year honors, while head coach Warren Brooks was named coach of the year.
Rounding out the superlatives were a player apiece from each of the three League City schools, as Clear Falls’ Samora Watson and Clear Springs’ Kenna Gibson shared co-offensive player of the year and Clear Creek’s Kirsten Lockett-Bell was tabbed as the district’s defensive player of the year.
The following are the other all-districts awards given to players from Galveston County teams:
CLEAR CREEK
JJ Schmaltz, first team; Olivia Shaw, first team; Kennedy Williams, second team; Skylar Johnson, second team
CLEAR FALLS
Mariah Davis, first team; Emiyah Farmer, first team; Apryl Llanes, first team; Kayla Cassarino, second team; Grace Stum, second team
CLEAR SPRINGS
Amirah Gray, first team; Kyle Tolopka, first team; Kylie Minter, second team; Emma King, second team; Bria Jackson, second team
DICKINSON
Brandolyn Freeman, first team; Danielle Porter, first team; Jazmine Hansley, second team; Tiffany Nguyen, second team
