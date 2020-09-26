HUMBLE
Humble Summer Creek scored 36 unanswered points and Friendswood’s star quarterback went down with an apparent foot injury, as the Bulldogs toppled the Mustangs 49-21 on Saturday at Turner Stadium.
The Friendswood offense centers heavily on the the passing game, and with the quarterback's status uncertain and the rest of the season still to be played, the Mustangs will figure out a different way to move the ball, head football coach Robert Koopmann said.
“We’re not against retooling in Friendswood,” Koopmann said. “We can get into the Tyler Page offense where the quarterback runs the ball 90 percent of the time. So, that’s an option. Our JV quarterback is an option.
“Our coaching staff is flexible,” Koopmann added. “We’re not going to sit here and bang our heads against the wall without any success. We’re going to find something we can be successful in."
Before the game-changing injury, which occurred late in the third quarter, the Mustangs senior QB Luke Grden had completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
After that, Friendswood’s offense, which was also missing two other quarterbacks because of injuries, Koopmann said, only gained two first downs as Summer Creek put the game away.
Following Grden’s injury, a high snap gave the Bulldogs excellent field position, and Ashton Fischer scored on a 1-yard QB keeper for a 35-21 lead 1:28 into the fourth quarter. Summer Creek added a 53-yard TD pass from Fischer to Andrew Alexander, and an 11-yard QB keeper TD from Fischer for the final tally.
A back-and-forth first half highlighted by big scoring plays saw Friendswood take a 14-13 lead into the locker room at intermission.
Summer Creek scored on the opening possession of the game on a 40-yard TD pass from Bryan Bush to Elijah Bean, and Friendswood tied the game at 7-7 at the 6:45 mark of the second quarter with a 32-yard TD pass from Grden to Nolan Smith.
The Bulldogs bit right back on their ensuing possession on an 83-yard pass connection from Bush to Roriyon Richardson, who escaped a tackle and raced down the sideline to score. A shanked extra-point kick left the score at 13-7 in Summer Creek’s favor.
With 36 seconds remaining in the first half, Grden rolled out and threw to Smith in stride for a 65-yard TD pass for the 14-13 advantage.
Friendswood struck quickly on the second half’s first drive, with Grden finding a wide-open Matthew Kovacevich for a 52-yard TD pass for a 21-13 lead. Summer Creek tied the game 21-21 on its next possession on a 63-yard drive capped by a 21-yard TD run by Bryan Bush and a two-point conversion reception by Vital Joseph.
A lost fumble set Summer Creek up at midfield, and the Bulldogs took a 28-21 lead six plays later on a 7-yard TD run by Torrie Curry at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter
Up next for the Mustangs will be their home opener 7 p.m. Friday against Clear Brook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.