Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 12, Ball High 4
SANTA FE
Rylie and Ryleigh led the Santa Fe Lady Indians to a convincing win over the Ball High Lady Tors in a weather-delayed game that concluded Wednesday.
Rylie Bouvier clocked a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and Ryleigh Mata smacked a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth to help seal the victory for Santa Fe.
Ball High took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out rally fueled by consecutive singles from Britaney Shaw, Grace Smith and Janae Girouard, followed by a run-scoring fielder’s choice off the back of Malea Hutcherson.
But, after a leadoff triple from Ciara Trahan and a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the first from Juliana Garcia, the Lady Indians took control, as Bouvier’s ensuing home run gave them a lead they would not relinquish.
Leading the way for Santa Fe were Bouvier going 3-for-4 with the aforementioned home run, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored, and Mata with her three-run triple. Also having standout performances were Garcia (3-for-3, three runs, one RBI), Trahan (3-for-4, one triple, one double, three runs) and Maggie Childs (2-for-3, one run).
Shaw (2-for-3, two runs), Smith (2-for-4, one run) and Arianna Rodriguez (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) led Ball High.
Both teams are scheduled to return to district action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Fe (2-0 in district) travels to Galena Park, while Ball High (1-1) will face Texas City.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 5, Clear Brook 0
LEAGUE CITY
Behind Megan Lee’s dominant shutout pitching performance in the circle (17 strikeouts, two hits, and two walks), Clear Creek snagged a District 24-6A opening win at home over Clear Brook on Wednesday.
The Wildcats were able to capitalize on three walks to Ava Edwards, Brianna Aranzeta, and Loran Salinas in the bottom of the first that loaded the bases. Cecilla Huff then delivered a two-out, two-RBI single giving Clear Creek all the runs it would need.
Back-to-back two-out singles in the fourth by Danielle Dunavant and Aranzeta mixed in with an error allowing Dunavant to score put the Wildcats up 3-0.
Two errors sandwiched between an Edwards RBI single with two outs aided Clear Creek to score two more runs in the sixth inning.
Edwards scored two runs for the Wildcats.
Clear Creek (1-0) will hit the road to Dickinson on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
