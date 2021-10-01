Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 3, Clear Lake 2
HOUSTON
The Dickinson Lady Gators picked up a crucial district win in a five-set thriller on the road, besting Clear Lake by the scores of 25-22, 13-25, 19-25, 26-24 and 15-13 on Friday night.
Leading the way for the Lady Gators were Brandolyn Freeman (16 kills, seven blocks), Madison Spells (nine kills), Callie Boone (seven kills, 13 digs, three aces), Elaina Spriggins (33 assists, four aces) and Addison Stanley (12 digs).
Dickinson (3-3 in district) will have a chance to make an even bigger statement 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Falls (5-1).
Clear Springs 3, Clear Brook 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers sent their fans home happy, taking care of business Friday in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 win over Clear Brook.
Top performers for the Chargers were Grace King (11 kills), Kaitlyn Johnson (seven blocks), Tali Lew (27 digs), Morgen Durgens (17 assists, 10 digs, three aces) and Ashley Richardson (14 assists).
Clear Springs (5-1 in district) will have its 24-6A bye before returning to action 6 p.m Friday at home against Clear Lake (2-4).
Other score:
Clear Falls 3, Brazoswood 0 (34-32, 25-22, 25-22)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
In a competitive bout Friday, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs prevailed in straight sets over the Ball High Lady Tors, picking up a 30-28, 25-20, 25-22 road win.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Sarah Sitton (18 kills, five blocks), Andi Vaught (20 digs, three aces), Kate Bueche (eight kills, 15 digs, three aces), Megan Hubbard (44 assists, 10 digs) and Cierra Pesak (12 digs).
Maggie Farmer led the Lady Tors with nine kills and 16 digs, while Kate Lindamood and Ter’Nique Webb Wells chipped in five kills apiece. Sara Gabriel led the defense with 28 digs, and Chloe Stein and Dazlin Allen had 13 and 12 assists, respectively.
Both teams return to the floor 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (8-2 in district) hosts Goose Creek Memorial, and Ball High (4-6) will be at Baytown Lee.
Manvel 3, Santa Fe 0
SANTA FE
Without their injured kills leader, the Santa Fe Lady Indians couldn’t overcome a red-hot Manvel team, falling at home Friday night by the scores of the 25-14, 25-19, 25-23.
Turning in strong performances for the Lady Indians were Dru Hawkins (eight kills), Allie Walton (11 assists, seven digs), Emily Hardee (13 digs) and Bethany Durant (nine digs).
Santa Fe (8-2 in district) will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Sterling.
Other score:
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 1 (25-12, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18)
