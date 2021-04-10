SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians have certainly taken some steps forward since a 14-7 slug-fest win a month ago against the Texas City Lady Stings.
In the teams’ District 22-5A rematch Saturday afternoon, the Lady Indians’ Sidne Peters pitched a perfect game and Santa Fe batters clubbed 10 base hits in an 11-0 run-rule home victory.
“We’ve made some great adjustments,” Santa Fe head softball coach Christina Jacques said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work at practice, and have just been talking about how all this that we’re putting in keeps coming together as the games go on.”
Peters threw five spotless innings with five strikeouts in the circle.
“I felt locked in, and we’ve been working really hard to make the best adjustments that we can,” Peters said. “We know our goal, so we came out with determination, and we know what we’re working toward every time we step out on that field.”
Santa Fe blew the game wide open with a seven-run bottom of the second inning that saw four runs score on an error on a hard grounder.
Brooklyn Spencer drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the inning and advanced to third base on a double splashed into deep left field by Peters. With one out, Kailey Jones walked to load the bases, and Rylie Bouvier clipped a seeing-eye RBI single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.
With the bases still loaded, the aforementioned errant throw allowed all the base-runners (including the batter) to score for a 5-0 advantage. Ryleigh Mata worked a walk in the next at-bat, and Santa Fe later tacked on two more runs with two outs on an RBI double from Reese Reyna and an RBI single from Spencer.
In the bottom of the fourth, Mata smacked a leadoff double into the right-center field gap, and Makenna Mitchell followed with a bunt single. With one out, Spencer laced a two-run single for a 9-0 lead, and then Peters clinched the run rule with authority by smashing a two-run home run off the Santa Fe scoreboard in left field.
“I saw it, and I just swung, and it went,” Peters said.
A fly out to deep center field in the top of the fifth would be Texas City’s final threat, as Peters struck out the Lady Stings’ final two batters to end the game.
“I can feel very comfortable out there with the defense that I have,” Peters said.
Spencer (2-for-2, three RBIs, two runs) and Peters (2-for-2, two RBIs, one run) had multi-hit games to lead Santa Fe’s offense.
As the regular season winds down, the Lady Indians (12-1 in district) will look to keep taking it one game at a time, Jacques said. That next game will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ball High (4-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.