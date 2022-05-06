The Clear Creek Wildcats got a solid start from their ace, took advantage of free baserunners and survived a late Shadow Creek rally attempt to take Game 1 of the best-of-three Region III-6A series, 5-4, at Shadow Creek High School.
After Wyatt Easter walked to lead off the second inning, consecutive one-out hit-by-pitches to Dylan Russo and Matthew Johnson loaded the bases.
Aaron Aceves then had a quality at-bat sending the eighth-pitch ground ball for a fielder’s choice scoring two runs.
Clear Creek used a two-out rally in the top of the third that was started by Collin McKinney getting plunked and Easter walking.
Then, Walker Hurst made the Sharks pay by smashing a two-run double to left.
After Jackson Babcock started the fifth with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and to third on a passed ball, Noah Ferraro then had a sacrifice fly giving the Wildcats a 5-0 lead.
The Sharks would not go down quietly in the final two innings, though.
Shadow Creek had three straight hits to start the bottom of the sixth to cut into its deficit.
After a Charles Jarrell double, followed by a Dejuan Lewis single and stolen base, Charles Broussard delivered a two-run single to right.
With two outs in the seventh, the Sharks continued chipping away with a single by Drew Kestner and a walk to Jarrell.
After Lewis ripped a two-run triple to left, Ferraro was able to retire the final batter on a groundout to first to help the Wildcats escape with a 1-0 series lead.
Shadow Creek lead-off hitter Lewis had a game-high three hits. Easter led the Wildcats with two hits.
McKinney was electric on the mound for Clear Creek with 6 innings pitched, two earned runs, four hits, 0 walks and 15 strikeouts (including striking out four batters in the second and six batters in a row in the fourth and fifth) in the win.
Shark starter Lewis allowed three hits, five earned runs, two walks, and had seven strikeouts
The series continues Saturday at Clear Creek with Game 2 scheduled for noon, and, if needed, Game 3 will follow.
