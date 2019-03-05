Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 11, Goose Creek Memorial 1 (6 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood scored at least one run in five of six innings to cruise past Goose Creek Memorial on Tuesday night at home.
A lead-off bottom of the second inning error by the Lady Patriots and courtesy runner Hannah Canfield’s legs aided Friendswood to score game’s first run when Canfield stole second, advanced to third on another error, and then scored on an RBI groundout by Lauren Adams.
With one out in the third inning, four consecutive Lady Mustangs played a role in scoring two runs.
Back-to-back hits by K.K. Esparza (single) and Chloe Riassetto (double) set up Bayleigh Lay’s run-scoring groundout, and then Elizabeth Higgins followed with a RBI double.
After Friendswood loaded the bases with one out with singles by Maddie Wilson and Tricia Yarotsky and Reagan Jones being plunked, two critical errors and two walks on eight straight pitches from GCM allowed Friendswood to tack on four more runs in the fourth inning making the score 7-0.
The Lady Mustangs responded to the Lady Patriots scoring their lone run in the top of the fifth with some two-out magic.
Yarotsky worked a four-pitch walk, stole second, and a Jones line-drive single drove Yarotsky in.
Lay’s lead-off double followed by a Higgins walk (courtesy runner Cierra Langston) had Friendswood cooking in the bottom of the sixth.
After a fly out to center by Haven Franks allowed both runners to advance, an error by the Lady Patriots and an RBI single by Wilson made the score 10-1.
The next batter, Yarotsky, walked to load the bases, setting up Jones to put a “walk” in walk-off run-rule win.
Esparza had a game-high three hits. Wilson added two hits. Yarotsky and Canfield each scored two runs.
In the circle, Franks pitched all six innings, striking out 12, allowing one earned run, three hits, and three walks in the complete-game victory.
Friendswood (3-0 in District 22-5A) will have a big early test on Friday when the Lady Mustangs travel to Santa Fe (3-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe 11, Galena Park 0 (5 innings)
GALENA PARK
Rylie Bouvier (3-for-3, home run, three RBIs, two runs) and Ryleigh Mata (two hits, three RBIs, two runs) paced the Lady Indians in a rout over Galena Park.
Santa Fe continued mounting up runs by scoring five in the third, two in the fourth and four runs in the fifth.
Ciara Trahan also scored two runs, and Maggie Childs tallied two hits.
In what will likely be an early test for District 22-5A supremacy with both of the lone remaining undefeated teams at 3-0 going head-to-head, Santa Fe hosts Friendswood on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 6, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Behind a brilliant overall performance by Payton Bean and two big errors by Clear Brook late that spoiled a pitching duel, Clear Falls took advantage in its Tuesday night victory.
A single by Bean followed by a Wolverine error setup Ciara Victor’s run-scoring double followed by Haley Abshire’s RBI groundout, giving the Knights their first runs of the game in the sixth inning.
Six of Clear Falls' 10 hits came in the final two innings, and four of those happened in the top of the seventh.
Abby McEntire led off the seventh with a single to center and advanced to second on an error during the next at-bat.
With one out, Chloe Jackson connected on a hard-hit single to load the bases full of Knights.
After a fielder’s choice, consecutive hits by Alex Bradford (RBI single) and Victor (bases-clearing double) padded Clear Falls' lead to 6-0.
Bean (two runs) led the Knights with three hits and struck out 11 in seven complete shutout innings, allowing two hits, one walk and two hit batters.
Victor (four RBIs) and McEntire each had two hits.
Clear Falls (2-0 in District 24-6A) hosts Dickinson (1-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
