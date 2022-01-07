web only Basketball roundup for Jan. 7, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 7, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballBOYS DISTRICT 22-5ATexas City 53, Goose Creek Memorial 41TEXAS CITYThe Texas City Stings picked a huge win over district powerhouse Goose Creek Memorial at home Friday night.Clovis McCain had a dominating 29-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Stings to victory.Texas City (3-3 in district) will look to continue to climb back into the playoff hunt in its next game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Porte (4-2).Other scores:Friendswood 58, Baytown Sterling 49Ball High, byeDISTRICT 25-4A SCORELa Marque 70, Needville 29DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 87, Brazos 29GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESLa Porte 80, Santa Fe 48Goose Creek Memorial 63, Texas City 26Baytown Sterling at Friendswood, postponedBall High, byeGIRLS DISTRICT 25-4ALa Marque 46, Needville 34LA MARQUEThe La Marque Lady Cougars picked up a key district win at home Friday night against Needville.Jazzmin Brown led the Lady Coogs with 24 points, and Iyanna Moore chipped in 11 points.Up next for La Marque will be a matchup at Sweeny at 6:30 p.m. next Friday.GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 47, Brazos 30 James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas City Win District Basketball Sport Statistics Memorial Bye James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 