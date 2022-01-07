Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A

Texas City 53, Goose Creek Memorial 41

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Stings picked a huge win over district powerhouse Goose Creek Memorial at home Friday night.

Clovis McCain had a dominating 29-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Stings to victory.

Texas City (3-3 in district) will look to continue to climb back into the playoff hunt in its next game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Porte (4-2).

Other scores:

Friendswood 58, Baytown Sterling 49

Ball High, bye

DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

La Marque 70, Needville 29

DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 87, Brazos 29

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

La Porte 80, Santa Fe 48

Goose Creek Memorial 63, Texas City 26

Baytown Sterling at Friendswood, postponed

Ball High, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A

La Marque 46, Needville 34

LA MARQUE

The La Marque Lady Cougars picked up a key district win at home Friday night against Needville.

Jazzmin Brown led the Lady Coogs with 24 points, and Iyanna Moore chipped in 11 points.

Up next for La Marque will be a matchup at Sweeny at 6:30 p.m. next Friday.

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 47, Brazos 30

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

