Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Lake 64, Clear Springs 58
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers held an early advantage in their home game Friday against Clear Lake, but the Falcons steadily pulled away to pick up a key win, as well as eliminate Clear Springs from playoff contention.
The Chargers won the first quarter 14-9, but Clear Lake chopped that lead down to 25-23 at halftime. Clear Springs held a 37-36 lead heading into the final 8 minutes before the Falcons took control in a high-scoring fourth quarter.
Jaja Sanni poured in 33 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead Clear Lake. Alex Lee added 10 points and three steals.
Leading the Chargers were Garrett Rooker with 18 points and Allen Singleton with 16 points.
Both teams return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (3-7 in District 24-6A) will be at Clear Creek (6-3), while Clear Lake (6-3) hosts Clear Brook (5-4).
Other score:
Clear Creek 81, Clear Falls 74
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 51, Friendswood 42
GALVESTON
In a close game throughout Friday night, the Ball High Tors used a 17-point fourth quarter to pull away late at home against the Friendswood Mustangs.
Leading the Tors were Nehemiah Noel with 15 points and Trevon Turner with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Other top showings for Ball High came from Terry Webb (nine points, eight rebounds) and Giovanni Janke (seven points).
Player statistics for Friendswood were not immediately available.
Both teams are back at it 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ball High (8-3 in District 22-5A) will be at Baytown Lee (2-9), and Friendswood (5-6) hosts Crosby (10-1).
Texas City 53, Crosby 46
CROSBY
The Texas City Lady Stings marched into the Cougars' den Friday and kept them at bay to hand Crosby its first district loss and pull into a tie for first place.
Leading the Stings to victory were Jacolby Belle (15 points) Caden McKenzie (14 points) and Leon Joubert III (nine points, six assists).
Texas City (10-1 in District 22-5A) is back on the hardwood 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santa Fe (0-11).
Other scores:
Goose Creek Memorial 51, Santa Fe 47
DISTRICT 24-4A
La Marque 80, Brazosport 52
LA MARQUE
After needing a last-minute rally to win their first matchup, the La Marque Cougars won in decidedly less dramatic fashion at home Friday night against Brazosport.
Top performances from La Marque were turned in by Jordan Ivy-Curry (29 points), Edward Robinson (23 points), Kevin Boone (14 points) and Willie Johns (11 points).
If they haven’t already after their bye Tuesday, the Cougars (6-0 in District 24-4A) will be able to formally clinch their district championship 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Bay City.
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 80, East Bernard 40
HITCHCOCK
Dylan Zeigler tied a program record with 12 made 3-pointers and equaled the combined score of the opposition in the Hitchcock Bulldogs’ rout over East Bernard at home Friday.
Seven of Zeigler’s 3-pointers came in a first half in which Hitchcock overwhelmed East Bernard to the tune of a 49-15 halftime lead.
In addition to Zeigler’s 40 points, Willie Hunt had 13 points and A’Aderius Blanks had nine points.
Up next for the Bulldogs (9-1 in District 24-3A) is a district championship showdown 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Van Vleck (9-0).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.