Unsurprisingly, 24-6A’s top two teams — Clear Springs and Dickinson — led the way in all-district honors, headlined by each team claiming two superlatives.
The Chargers’ workhorse running back Todd Hudson II was named District 24-6A’s most valuable player, and Clear Springs’ undefeated district record earned Craig Dailey the coach of the year award.
For the Gators, standout tight end Jalen Wydermyer was named offensive MVP, and tackling machine Landon Roque received defensive MVP honors.
There was one more superlative for a Galveston County player, as Clear Creek running back Conley Rayfield was the district’s pick for newcomer of the year.
The rest of the all-district honors for county teams were as follows.
CLEAR CREEK
First team: Chad Lindberg, junior, OL
Second team: Peter Miller, senior, WR; Alex Robles, senior, RB; Joey Hardcastle, senior, DE; Christian Hernandez, junior, K; Caleb Matthews, sophomore, P
CLEAR FALLS
First team: Brandon Woodson, senior, WR (unanimous); Dante Proctor, senior, RB (unanimous); Emery Gallia, senior, OL
Second team: Lanson Smith, senior, OL; Conner Foreman, senior, OL; Jesus Galvan, senior, OL; Gavin Esquivel, junior, QB; Dylan Thompson, senior, DT; Kenneth Seymour, sophomore, ILB; Thomas Massa, senior, S
CLEAR SPRINGS
First team: Chris Aldridge, senior, OL (unanimous); Ryan Knaus, junior, OL (unanimous); Isaiah Bibb, junior, WR (unanimous); Todd Hudson II, senior, RB (unanimous), KR; Jason Gold, senior, DT (unanimous); Lionell Frederick, senior, ILB (unanimous); Cameron Reffells, sophomore, ILB (unanimous); Jacob Muellner, junior, DE (unanimous); Kirk Collins, junior, CB (unanimous); Daniel Pomes, senior, S (unanimous); Evan Mason, junior, K (unanimous); Daniel Nino, senior, FB; Bryce Ryden, sophomore, TE; Jacob White, senior, OLB
Second team: Andrew Hoover, senior, OL; Colton Grier, junior, OL; Kaleb Hymes, sophomore, WR; Nico Ovalle, senior, OLB; Evinn Bollig, senior, CB; Kai Woodard, senior, S
DICKINSON
First team: Torrey Lastice, senior, OL (unanimous); Armando Alaniz, senior, OL (unanimous); Darryl Harris, junior, WR (unanimous); Jordan Green, senior, RB (unanimous); Jalen Wydermyer, senior, TE (unanimous); Derrick Martin, junior, DT (unanimous); J.T. Greer, senior, DE (unanimous); Jon Norwood, senior, DE (unanimous); Landon Roque, senior, ILB (unanimous); Colby Mouton, senior, OLB (unanimous); Paul Smith, junior, CB (unanimous); Anthony Wickware, junior, CB (unanimous); D.J. Warnell, junior, S (unanimous); Savien Arnett, junior, S (unanimous); Mike Welch, junior, QB; David Hall, senior, OLB
Second team: Jose Reta, senior, OL; Marcus White, junior, OL; Kai German, junior, WR; Cameron Galliher, senior, FB; Marcelas Walters, junior, DE; Landon Roque, senior, KR
