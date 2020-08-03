LA MARQUE
Helmet up. Mask up.
Such was a much-repeated mantra Monday morning as organized practices for sports returned to the campus of La Marque High School, with coaches and players seeking to be as cautious as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To give these kids the opportunity to play the game, as coaches, we’ll do whatever we can to give them that opportunity,” La Marque campus athletic coordinator and head football coach Shone Evans said. “There’s nothing we won’t do to give them the opportunity to play the game that they love.”
The University Interscholastic League — which governs public high school athletics and other extracurricular competitions, such as marching band — on July 21 announced high schools classified in Class 4A and smaller would be allowed to begin organized practices for football and volleyball on time, which kept Monday on their respective calendars as the first day of practice.
Galveston County has two public high schools — La Marque and Hitchcock — with enrollment numbers small enough to have the UIL’s blessing to start practices now, but only La Marque did so on Monday.
On the grassy and, in spots, muddy fields behind La Marque High School, football players donned team equipment, including helmets, for the first time this year. Roughly 50 to 60 of the 94 total players in the Cougars’ football program participated in the practices Monday, Evans said.
Several hand-sanitizer stations dotted the fields;student-athletes were required to bring their own water and wear masks when not wearing helmets; footballs and other equipment were cleaned each time before being used; and various other measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were in place.
“We’re in unprecedented times,” Evans said. “We’re going to work with who’s here, and we respect the parents’ decision to not let their kids come out. So, all we can do is coach the guys who are here, get them ready and go from there.”
For the student-athletes who did go to La Marque’s first day of practices, there was a buzz in the air about football getting started again. For them, the practices, even with coronavirus-related precautions in place, represented a sense of normality.
“It’s a different atmosphere,” La Marque senior football player Dre’Shaun Jones, who plays the tight end and defensive end positions, said. “We’ve got to learn how to keep these masks on while it’s hot; we’ve got to make sure we can breathe through them, have our own water, social distance and keep everyone safe.
“Even with everything going on in the world, as long as I’m able to play with my guys, I’m good,” Jones added.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs were set to begin practices Monday until the Galveston County Health District made a recommendation late Friday afternoon to delay the start of sports until after schools could safely reopen. That prompted the school to delay the start of team practices.
“We knew there would be some bumps in the road, and we got a big, huge bump right out of the gate,” Hitchcock athletic director and head football coach Craig Smith said. “We just have to work together, and hopefully a lot of the kids — especially the seniors — get their season.”
Smith hopes to receive further guidance later this week and has not yet canceled any games, he said. In the meantime, Hitchcock — like the rest of Galveston County’s larger high schools, which the UIL is not allowing to start practices until Sept. 7 — will continue to operate its strength and conditioning program.
“We feel like we’ve done a great job of doing everything the UIL has asked us to do, as far as COVID-19 risk mitigation,” Smith said.
Some of the key distinctions between practices and strength and conditioning camps are that, in practices, sport-specific drills are more frequently worked on and student-athletes are allowed to suit up in uniforms and equipment — in football, for example, helmets and shoulder pads.
But, with three weeks still until the team’s first scheduled scrimmage, La Marque football players won’t put on their pads until next week, rather focusing more on the finer points of football as opposed to the contact aspect of the sport, Evans said.
“The only thing we’re guaranteed is that we’re here today,” Evans said. “We’re going to work today like it’s our last day, and then we’ll be here tomorrow if we’re blessed to be here.”
