Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 7, Clear Lake 0
HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights raced out to a big early lead and got a three-hit shutout pitching performance from Ashlyn Strother to take a road win on the road over Clear Lake on Friday.
The Knights plated four runs in the top of the first to provide all the run support — and then some — that they would need.
Erica Riley led off the inning with a single and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt. After Payton Bean worked a walk, Ciara Victor clocked an RBI double for the game’s first run. Chloe Jackson and Haley Abshire followed with consecutive RBI singles, and with two outs, an error made the score 4-0.
Clear Falls tacked on a run in the top of the third in a two-out rally. Abby McEntire reached on an error, and Riley drove her home with an RBI double.
A two-run top of the fourth capped Clear Falls’ scoring. With one out, Victor walked and Jackson doubled, and after a fly out, an error scored both runners.
Racking up multi-hit games for the Knights were Jackson (3-for-3, two runs, one RBI, two doubles), Riley (2-for-4, one RBI, one run) and Abshire (2-for-4, one RBI).
Strother finished with a final pitching line of seven innings pitched, three hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.
Clear Falls (9-2 in district) will be looking to clinch the runner-up playoff spot in 24-6A in its season finale 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Creek (7-3).
Clear Brook 5, Dickinson 4
DICKINSON
Despite out-hitting the Wolverines 10-4, Clear Brook’s five-run top of the third inning was too much for the Dickinson Lady Gators to overcome in Friday’s home defeat.
Dickinson took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. With one out, Kiley Lee reached on an error and Mariana Vazquez singled to get things started. With two outs, Ashley Schaub hit an RBI single.
After the devastating top of the third, Heaven Marcus led off the bottom of the third by reaching base on a two-base error. A sacrifice bunt got Marcus to third base, and an RBI groundout from CC Lee cut Clear Brook’s lead to 5-2. Mia Burci and Landrei Stafford singled to load the bases, and Burci scored on a passed ball.
Vazquez led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, and after a sac bunt got her to third base, Schaub hit an RBI sac fly. But, Dickinson stranded two runners in the bottom of the fourth and a combined seven runners in the final three innings to come up short in this one.
Vazquez (4-for-4, one run), Schaub (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Marcus (2-for-4, one run) had multi-hit games for the Lady Gators.
Dickinson (2-9) will try to end its season on a winning note 6:30 p.m. Thursday with what would be a monumental upset at Alvin (10-0).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 13, Ball High 2 (6 innings)
GALVESTON
A six-run top of the second inning saw the Friendswood Lady Mustangs race out to a huge early lead, and they never looked back in a run-rule win over the Ball High Lady Tors on Friday.
Amani Adi (3-for-3, three runs) in the bottom of the lineup and KK Esparza (2-for-4, two runs) in the two-hole each drove in six runs for Friendswood, and the Lady Mustangs formally clinched the district championship.
Adi and Esparza each smashed home runs in the top of the second. With one out, Bayleigh Lay singled, Lauren Adams singled and Regan Jones walked to load the bases. And after a line-out, Adi hit a grand slam home run. A Tricia Yarotsky triple extended the inning, and then Esparza blasted a two-run home run for a 6-0 lead.
With one out in the top of the third, Adams walked and Jones singled, and after a strikeout, Adi pushed the Friendswood lead to 7-0 with an RBI single.
Ball High got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third courtesy of a one-out double from Rosa Ramirez and a two-out RBI double smacked by Britaney Shaw, but the Lady Mustangs fired back with another grand slam homer in the top of the fifth.
With one out in the top of the fifth, Maddie Wilson singled, Adi was hit by a pitch and Yarotsky singled to load the bases, and then Esparza’s second long-ball of the night gave Friendswood an 11-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Tors avoided, temporarily, being run ruled thanks to Arianna Rodriguez’s RBI single. Ramirez and Mackenzie Clark drew consecutive walks to start the frame, and after a fly out, Grace Smith reached on an error to load the bases ahead of Rodriguez’s RBI base knock.
In the top of the sixth, Adi brought the run rule back into play with a one-out RBI single driving in Jones (leadoff walk) and later in the inning scored on an error.
In addition to Adi’s and Esparza’s big nights, Yarotsky (2-for-4, two runs) had a multi-hit night.
Both teams return to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (13-0 in district) will look to compete a clean sweep of 22-5A at Crosby (10-3). Ball High (2-11) will try to end its year on a positive note at home against Baytown Lee (1-12).
Santa Fe 15, Goose Creek Memorial 2 (5 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians banged out 15 runs on 15 hits in a run-ruled thumping of Goose Creek Memorial on the road Friday.
Whether it be via hits or walks, every batter in Santa Fe’s starting lineup reached base at least twice. Collecting multi-hit games for the Lady Indians were Rylie Bouvier (3-for-4, four RBIs, two runs), Ciara Trahan (2-for-5, two RBIs, one run), Maggie Childs (2-for-4, one run, one RBI), Miranda Trigo (2-for-3, two runs), Ryleigh Mata (2-for-5, one RBI, one run) and Juliana Garcia (2-for-4, two runs, one RBI).
The Lady Indians took command of this game early with a three-run top of the first and four runs in the top of the second. GCM scored its only two runs in the bottom of ht third to cut the lead to 7-2, but Santa Fe responded in kind with two runs in the top of the fifth before delivering the knockout block with a six-run top of the fifth.
Santa Fe (10-3 in district) will look to finish runner-up in district with a win in the regular season finale at home against Texas City (7-6) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, coupled with a Crosby (10-3) loss against Friendswood (13-0).
Texas City 5, Crosby 3
TEXAS CITY
Tavery Ortiz’s walk-off two-run homer aided Texas City to clinch fourth place in District 22-5A on Friday against Crosby.
Both teams scored a run in the first after the Lady Cougars used a two-out rally to score in the top on a Maggie Herdejurgen RBI double. Texas City took advantage of a leadoff three-base error, with Deborah Jaeger following it with a run-scoring single to drive in Davionna Driscoll.
A sloppy bottom of the third for Crosby aided the Lady Stings to score two runs that started when Alissa Ruiz was plunked and advanced to second on a Brianna Gilreath sacrifice bunt. After Driscoll walked, two errors allowed Ruiz and Driscoll to score.
Crosby was able to successfully convert on a double steal in the fourth that led to a sacrifice fly by Heather Harrison, and then the Lady Cougars used back-to-back hits to start the fifth by Jenna Johnson (double) and Herdejurgen (RBI single) to tie the game at 3-3.
Mya Holmes started the bottom of the seventh by hustling out a bunt single. Ortiz then smacked the fourth pitch of the at-bat over the center field fence for her heroics.
Driscoll and Ortiz led the Lady Stings with two hits each.
Texas City (7-6 in District 22-5A) will be looking to carry over the momentum of snagging a playoff spot when the Lady Stings travel to Santa Fe (10-3) to finish out district play. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
