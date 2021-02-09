DANBURY
With an outright boys basketball District 24-3A championship one win away, the Hitchcock Bulldogs weren't messing around in Tuesday's 96-18 blowout at Danbury.
With a team Bulldogs head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan called the deepest he's ever seen in his time as a coach at Hitchcock, every player scored at least four points in what Jordan said was a great team win.
Leading the balanced scoring effort were Kenneth Sumlin with 17 points, A'Aderius Blanks with 14 points and Dylan Zeigler with 10 points.
The Bulldogs (19-3 overall, 13-0 in district) will look to end the season as undefeated district champs on senior night 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Hempstead.
