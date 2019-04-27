Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 5, Clear Springs 3
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a huge win Friday night at Mallory Field to keep their playoff hopes alive, while preventing the Clear Springs Chargers from winning an out-right district championship.
Clear Creek (5-7 in district) will meet Clear Lake (5-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson High School in a tiebreaker game that will determine which team will enter the postseason as 24-6A’s No. 4 and final playoff seed.
Meanwhile, the loss plus Dickinson’s (10-2) win Friday means Clear Springs (10-2) will share the district title with the Gators. The two teams flipped a coin for playoff seeding, which the Chargers won to enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed with Dickinson at No. 2.
The Wildcats on Friday put together a two-out rally for a five-run bottom of the third inning to take a 5-0 lead before seeing the Chargers whittle that lead almost all the way down.
Back-to-back singles from Lane Brewster and Mason Moran kept the inning alive, and Matthew Etzel’s two-run double gave Clear Creek a 2-0 lead. A run-scoring error pushed the lead to 3-0, and after Issac Lopez drew a walk, Daniel Burroway’s single brought two runners home.
The Chargers got two runs back in the top of the fourth on a one-out solo home run raked by Michael Cervantes and a one-out run-scoring single knocked by Mason Knight to score Mason Schulz (walk).
Clear Springs shaved one more run off its deficit in the top of the sixth when Cameron Cooper’s two-out RBI single plated Chase Arnaud, who singled, stole second base and took third on defensive indifference.
But, Clear Creek pitcher Hunter Smith slammed the door on the Chargers after that — striking out the final batter in the top of the sixth, and working a 1-2-3 top of the seventh by inducing consecutive groundouts and a game-ending pop-out to finish his complete-game win.
Etzel (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run), Daniel Burroway (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Moran (2-for-4, one run) had multi-hit games for the Wildcats.
Arnaud (2-for-3, one run) achieved that feat for the Chargers.
Dickinson 4, Alvin 3
ALVIN
For the second straight game against Alvin, the Dickinson Gators scored early only to barely escape with a 4-3 win Friday.
The win plus Clear Creek’s (5-7 in district) upset of Clear Springs (10-2) on Friday also means the Gators (10-2) end the regular season as co-district champions. The Chargers won a coin flip for playoff seeding, meaning Dickinson enters the postseason as 24-6A’s runner-up seed.
In a two-run top of the first inning, Landon Roque led off with a single, stole second base, advanced to third on an error and scored on a passed ball for Dickinson’s first run. With one out, Daniel Bell walked, Nate Ingram singled and Korey Cooper walked in consecutive at-bats to load the bases, and Miguel Ortiz lined an RBI single to put the Gators up, 2-0.
Dickinson scored its final two runs of the game in the top of the second. After a leadoff walk to Byron Pugh and a fly out, Guy Garibay reached safely on an error that proved costly, as Bell followed with a bases-clearing two-run double.
Alvin began the bottom of the second with a double, a single and a run-scoring fielder’s choice to shave one run off of Dickinson’s 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, a single, a hit batter and a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position for Alvin, and then a run-scoring grounder and an RBI single chipped the Gators’ lead down to 4-3.
Bell (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) and Roque (2-for-4, one run) had multi-hit games for the Gators.
Ingram picked up the complete-game win, scattering eight hits and two walks for three earned runs over seven innings with four strikeouts.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 7, Ball High 6 (10 innings)
GALVESTON
The Texas City Stings ended a tough 2019 campaign on a positive note with a marathon extra-innings win over rival Ball High on Friday.
No. 8-hole hitter Matthew Deering’s (3-for-4, three RBIs, one run) great night at the plate was capped off with the game-winning hit in the top of the 10th. A leadoff two-base error set the stage for Deering’s heroics, as he knocked an RBI single to center field to give Texas City the 7-6 lead.
The Tors (10-4) looked like they might run away with the game after a three-run bottom of the first, but the Stings (3-11) shocked the system with a five-run top of the fourth.
Five consecutive batters reached base to start the game for Ball High when Chris Horton was hit by a pitch, Jaylon Nixon walked, Edgar Salinas singled, Spencer Addison reached on a run-scoring error, and Adam Trevino hit a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.
With one out in the top of the fourth, Jackson Wray walked, Dylan Kimsey singled and Jacob Day walked to load the bases for Deering, who hit a two-run single. After a strikeout, Conor Higgs clubbed an RBI double to knot the score at 3-3, and a two-run error gave the Stings a 5-3 lead.
Ball High immediately answered with a two-run bottom of the fourth to tie the score, 5-5, on a pair of run-scoring errors. In the bottom of the sixth, the Tors grabbed a 6-5 lead, but could not close out the Stings in the top of the seventh.
With two outs and two on (Salinas, one-out walk; Addison, one-out single), Salinas scored on an error.
In the top of the seventh, Luke Watson reaching base on a one-out error proved costly for the Tors, as Kimsey (3-for-5, one RBI, one run) later raked a two-out RBI double for Texas City to force extra innings.
Trevino (2-for-5, two RBIs) had a multi-hit game to lead Ball High’s batters.
Friendswood 6, Goose Creek Memorial 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs quickly erased an early deficit Friday and closed out a win over Goose Creek Memorial to end their regular season with a ton of momentum heading into the playoffs.
With the victory Friday, the Mustangs (10-4 in district) have won nine of their last 10 district games and pulled into a tie for runner-up in 22-5A with Ball High (10-4), following Texas City’s (3-11) upset of the Tors on Friday.
After GCM took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a run-scoring error, Friendswood responded with a four-spot in the bottom half of the inning.
Back-to-back base hits (Dylan Maxey, leadoff single; Garrett Leitko, double) got things started for the Mustangs, and Asa Ehlich’s RBI singled tied the game up. Friendswood took the lead on an error. With two outs, Spencer Beck extended the inning by getting hit by a pitch, and Izaac Pacheco made the Patriots pay with a two-run home run for a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kevin Newkirk’s led off with a triple and came home on a grounder, and in the bottom of the sixth, Pacheco led off with a walk, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt, moved to third on a balk, and then scored on a double steal.
Galena Park 6, Santa Fe 3
GALENA PARK
With his team fighting for their playoff lives, Gabriel Pagan’s big hit in the sixth aided Galena Park to snatch the final playoff spot in District 22-5A.
The first five Santa Fe batters reached base in the top of the third to help the Indians to score three runs.
After Landon Thompson walked and Gregory Adams reached on an error on a bunt, Trenton Beazley smacked a run-scoring single to right. Two more run-scoring hits followed by Albert Garza (double) and Nicholas McDonald (single).
Galena Park responded with a run in the bottom of the inning thanks to a fielding error allowing Alexander Gomez (leadoff single and advanced to second on a sacrifice by Pagan) to score.
The Yellowjackets started the bottom of the sixth with four consecutive baserunners with back-to-back singles by Juan Castillo and Arnulfo Garcia, and then two straight walks to Julian Macias and Adam Salinas (RBI).
With two outs, Pagan smoked a bases-clearing double, and Galena Park added fifth run in the inning on an error to complete the comeback.
Thompson and Gomez each had two hits for their respected teams.
The 22-5A champion Santa Fe Indians (12-2) will face the fourth place team in 21-5A, the Dayton Broncos (5-7), in the bi-district round of the playoffs, which will commence next week.
