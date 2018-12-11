Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 54, Clear Brook 32
LEAGUE City
Clear Creek started off district play on a high note Tuesday, as the Wildcats scored in double digits in each winning quarter, starting by racing out to a 15-4 first quarter lead.
After 15-all second quarter, the Wildcats continued to distance themselves from the Wolverines in the second half by outscoring Clear Brook 24-13.
Kyndal Johnson led the Wildcats with nine points.
Veyda Lake had game-high 10 points for Clear Brook.
Clear Creek (1-0 in District 24-6A) will continue district play on Friday as the Wildcats travel to Dickinson (0-1). First tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 42, Clear Springs 41
Clear Lake 38, Dickinson 29
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 61, Galena Park 42
GALENA PARK
A strong start to each half was key to lifting the Texas City Lady Stings to a win at Galena Park in the teams’ district opener Tuesday.
The Lady Stings raced out to a 17-4 lead through the first quarter, but Galena Park was able to trim that advantage down to 30-23 at halftime. Texas City out-scored the Lady Yellowjackets 15-5 in the third quarter to help pull away for the win.
Tahjea Smith led Texas City by logging an impressive double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Jade Guice also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Ari Daniels added 10 points and four rebounds.
The Lady Stings (1-0 in District 22-5A) will have a tough test up next as they host a Ball High (1-0) team coming off a key win over Goose Creek Memorial. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Friendswood 71, Baytown Lee 14
Crosby 61, Santa Fe 57
NON-DISTRICT
Other scores:
Houston Grace Christian 49, Bay Area Christian 36
BOYS
NON-DISTRICT
Texas City 61, Deer Park 39
TEXAS CITY
Caden McKenzie poured in 25 points to lead the Texas City Stings to a dominant win over Deer Park on Tuesday.
Texas City won the first quarter, 16-9, and second quarter, 14-5, to take a 30-14 lead into the halftime break, and the Stings just continued to pull away in the second half.
Jacolby Belle added 10 points for the Stings.
Texas City returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at Hitchcock.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 70, Friendswood 63
Clear Springs 41, Pearland 37
Santa Fe 53, Dayton 44
Bay Area Christian 54, Houston Grace Christian 39
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available
