The new landscapes next season for Galveston County’s high school sports teams’ districts became official Thursday morning with the University Interscholastic League’s reveal of its 2022-24 realignment.
Locally, the bombshell was in-county rivals Ball High and Friendswood splitting into separate Class 5A, Division I football districts.
The Mustangs will spread out far and wide in their new football District 10-5A-I — from Magnolia and Magnolia West to Manvel to a handful of Fort Bend County schools.
“Wow,” Friendswood athletic director and head football coach Robert Koopmann said. “The UIL never ceases to surprise us, and with us being with Magnolia, Magnolia West — we knew we may go west, but to be with schools that are like halfway to Dallas, and with the Baytown schools and the east side going to Region II? I’m floored.”
Conversely for the Tors, their new football district is all encompassed inside Houston city limits, as Ball High joins eight Houston ISD schools to form the new District 9-5A-I.
“It was kind of a shock, but this is the best-kept secret in America right here,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said. “You never know if it’s good or bad until you get there, and all you can do is take care of yourself, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
While both Ball High and Friendswood football will see plenty of new faces in district play, the two programs are keeping it local for their respective two-game non-district schedules. The Tors renew their rivalries with La Marque and Texas City, while the Mustangs also take on the Stings in non-district, as well as Fort Bend Willowridge.
Even no changes came as a surprise when it came to District 24-6A’s lineup holding steady with the five Clear Creek ISD high schools, Dickinson and Brazoswood. Some projections had Brazoswood moving out and Pearland and Pearland Dawson moving into 24-6A before Thursday's big reveal.
Speculation for Texas City football before the unveiling of the new districts — followed by the spirited scramble to make non-district matchups — at the regional meeting in northwest Houston was whether the Stings would stay east or shift west.
The answer turned out to be a little of both in the new District 9-5A-II, where the Stings welcome back current district foes Dayton, Nederland, Port Neches-Groves and Santa Fe and welcome in Fort Bend Marshall, Willowridge and Galena Park.
“It’s something I didn’t see coming, but it’s always something new when you come to realignment,” Texas City athletic director and head football coach Leland Surovik said. “No matter much you think you have it figured out, there’s always a change or something crazy.”
The following is the full rundown of new districts for Galveston County teams:
DISTRICT 24-6A (all sports)
Clear Brook
Clear Creek
Clear Falls
Clear Lake
Clear Springs
Dickinson
Brazoswood
DISTRICT 9-5A-I (football only)
Ball High
Houston Austin
Houston Madison
Houston Milby
Houston Northside
Houston Sharpstown
Houston Sterling
Houston Waltrip
Houston Wisdom
DISTRICT 10-5A-I (football only)
Friendswood
Angleton
Fort Bend Kempner
Fulshear
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Manvel
Richmond Foster
Rosenberg Terry
DISTRICT 9-5A-II (football only)
Santa Fe
Texas City
Dayton
Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Willowridge
Galena Park
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
DISTRICT 10-4A-II (football only)
La Marque
Bellville
Brookshire Royal
Sealy
Sweeny
West Columbia
Wharton
DISTRICT 12-3A-I (football only)
Hitchcock
Columbus
Hallettsville
Hempstead
Yoakum
DISTRICT 18-5A (other sports)
Ball High
Friendswood
Santa Fe
Texas City
Angleton
La Porte
Manvel
DISTRICT 26-4A (other sports)
La Marque
Iowa Colony
Bay City
Brazosport
Stafford
Sweeny
West Columbia
DISTRICT 24-3A (other sports)
Hitchcock
Boling
Danbury
East Bernard
Hempstead
Houston Harmony
Van Vleck
Brazos
Editor’s note: For more information on realignment, visit the UIL's website.
