Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 5, Clear Creek 3
DICKINSON
A big bottom of the third inning was just enough to help deliver the Dickinson Gators a quality district win over the Clear Creek Wildcats on Tuesday nights.
Consecutive one-out walks drawn by Landon Roque and Guy Garibay set the table for three straight RBI singles hit by Lino Nunez, Nathan Ingram and Korey Cooper. Miguel Ortiz followed that hit parade up with an RBI sacrifice fly to push Dickinson’s lead to 4-0.
Clear Creek responded immediately with a three-tun top of the fourth. Mason Moran got the inning started in style with a leadoff home run. Mason Muller clocked a two-out RBI double to score Daniel Burroway (one-out double), and then Hunter Smith blooped an RBI single to cut the Gators’ lead to 4-3.
Dickinson tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded one-out single hit by Ortiz.
Garibay picked up the win on the mound, scattering eight hits in 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk and three earned runs.
Having multi-hit games for the Wildcats were Peter Miller (2-for-4) and Andrew Cardi (2-for-3).
Ingram (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) and Cooper (2-for-2, one RBI) had multi-hit games for Dickinson.
Dickinson (2-1 in district) and Clear Creek (1-2) wrap up their regular season series 6 p.m. Friday at Mallory Field.
Clear Brook 2, Clear Falls 1
FRIENDSWOOD
In a game that saw solid pitching on both sides, Clear Brook’s first four batters in the fourth inning made the difference in the Wolverines’ home district victory Tuesday night.
With one out in the top of the fourth, Alex Pagel used his legs to help the Knights score first as Pagel hustled out an infield single, stole second base, advanced to third on defensive indifference, and then scampered home on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Esquivel.
Clear Brook quickly answered back with back-to-back doubles from Sebastian Pichardo and Anthony Benavides to tie the game at 1-1.
Jacob Martinez then followed with a single, and Travis Watson lifted the go-ahead sacrifice fly to center, scoring Pichardo.
Anthony Benavides had a game high two hits for Clear Brook
Michael McCrory picked up the tough loss for the Knights, pitching all six innings allowing five hits, two runs, and striking out seven.
Clear Falls (0-3 in District 24-6A) will be looking to split the district series when the Knights host Clear Brook (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 10, Baytown Lee 0 (6 innings)
BAYTOWN
Santa Fe continued to gradually increase its lead starting in the second inning, with the biggest inning being a five-spot in the fourth to run-rule Baytown Lee on Tuesday night.
Three Indians had two hits and scored two runs: Landon Thompson (home run), Timothy Hurd and Grant Pfaff.
Nicholas McDonald (5 innings, two hits, one walk, 10 strikeouts) and Bryton Sumbles (1 inning, one hit, two strikeouts) combined for the shutout.
The two remaining undefeated District 22-5A teams at 3-0 will tangle as Santa Fe hosts Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Ball High 6, Crosby 2
Goose Creek Memorial 10, Texas City 0 (6 innings)
