Threats of severe weather have led at least two Galveston County high schools to cancel their scheduled football games.
Galveston ISD announced on social media Thursday that the Ball High varsity football game against Houston Wheatley has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium.
High Island also took to social media Thursday to announce the cancelation of the football team's scheduled home game against Brazosport Christian. The game was scheduled to kick off 7 p.m. Thursday at The Nest.
The heavy rains earlier in the week also effected the scheduled game between La Marque and Hitchcock. Due to the toll the rains took on the field conditions of La Marque's Etheredge Stadium, the game was moved to Texas City's Stingaree Stadium. Kickoff is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
