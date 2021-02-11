TIDEHAVEN
La Marque's stay in the Class 4A girls basketball tournament was short as the Lady Cougars were dispatched by a blistering-hot Rockport-Fulton team 64-45 in Thursday's bi-district round matchup at Tidehaven High School.
The state-ranked Pirates (22-4) won their 19th straight contest as they were never seriously threatened by the Lady Cougars, who made their third consecutive postseason appearance.
Rockport-Fulton jumped out early and held a 31-16 halftime lead. They were able to extend their margin after intermission.
Iyana Moore recorded a double-double for La Marque with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Paris Whitfield added 12 points and six assists, and Kaitlin Ivy chipped in nine points and 13 rebounds.
The Pirates will advance in the Region IV tourney, where they will play the winner of the Wimberley-Cuero contest, which also was played Thursday night.
Despite the loss, La Marque coach Jessieka Palmer will have the bulk of her young roster for the 2021-22 season as guard C'rystal Curry was the only senior on the squad.
