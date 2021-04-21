Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 7, Clear Creek 5
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights were able to build an early 7-1 lead and then stave off a scrappy Clear Creek Wildcats to pick up an important district win at home Tuesday night.
After Joe Rodriguez clocked a one-out solo home run to give Clear Creek a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Clear Falls responded with five runs in the bottom of the second and two more runs in the bottom of the third.
Two errors scored four runs for Clear Falls in the bottom of the second, and Jeron Petterson knocked an RBI grounder for a 5-1 Knights lead.
Sam Lampson led off the bottom of the third with a double and scored on an error, and later in the frame Travis Bragg lifted an RBI sac fly.
The Wildcats cut their six-run deficit with a two-out three-run home run raked by Lane Brewster, and then Brewster scored with two outs in the top of the seventh after hitting a double and coming home on a wild pitch.
Logging multi-hit games were Petterson (2-for-4, one RBI) and Lampson (2-for-3, two runs) for Clear Falls, and Brewster (2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs) for Clear Creek.
The Knights (6-5 in district) will be looking for a win to remain in then crowded 24-6A playoff race in their regular season finale 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood (3-8).
The Wildcats (7-5) are among the teams in the playoff logjam, and have a non-district contest 5 p.m. Friday at home against Manvel.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 5, Baytown Sterling 1
BAYTOWN
A solid road victory Tuesday night over Sterling clinched the Friendswood Mustangs’ first outright district title since 2011 and moved them closer to an unbeaten regular season.
Friendswood got off to a hot hitting start when Kevin Newkirk led off with a double, Isaiah Winkler walked, and Izaac Pacheco brought both runners home on a two-run double to start the top of the first inning.
The Mustangs tacked on a run in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single from Michael Wright, and then plated their final two runs in the top of the fifth on a two-run single from Boots Landry.
Pacheco (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run) and Wright (2-for-4, one RBI) had multi-hit games for Friendswood.
Jaxson Burch (five innings, three hits, one earned run, four walks, six strikeouts) was the winning pitcher, and Griffin Kasemeyer (two innings, one hit, two strikeouts) was strong in relief.
In a bout between 22-5A’s top two teams, Friendswood (14-0 in district) will next host Santa Fe (11-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Texas City 12, Goose Creek Memorial 2 (5 innings)
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings continued to build positive momentum as their 2021 campaign winds down with a run-rule win Tuesday night against Goose Creek Memorial at Robinson Stadium.
After seeing GCM go ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, the Stings scored 12 unanswered runs to take over the game.
In a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning, Texas City went ahead 2-1 on consecutive RBI singles from Max Peck and LJ Kainer before busting the game open with a five-run bottom of the second.
The first five batters got base hits for Texas City in the bottom of the second, which included an RBI double from Kobey Allison, an RBI triple from Joey Duran and an RBI single from Tanner Park. Later in the frame, Peck hit an RBI grounder and Austin Montalbano raked an RBI single for a 7-1 lead.
Allison led off the bottom of the third with a double and later scored on a passed ball before a four-run bottom of the fourth got the game in run rule territory.
Driving in runs in the bottom of the fourth were Montalbano with an RBI double, Jackson Wray with a two-run single and Park with an RBI double.
Finishing with multi-hit games for Texas City were Park (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) Montalbano (2-for-3, two RBIs), Wray (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) and Jacob Duran (2-for-3, two runs).
Ethan Gaudet (three innings, one hit, one earned run, three walks, three strikeouts) and Elijah Ramirez (two innings, one hit, one unearned run) teamed up on the mound for the Stings.
Up next for Texas City (6-8 in district) is a game 6 p.m. Friday at La Porte (9-5).
Bye:
Ball High
