Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Santa Fe 3, Tarkington 2
TARKINGTON
In their regular season opener Monday on the road, the Santa Fe Lady Indians outlasted Tarkington in a match that went all five sets for a 15-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-22, 15-3 win.
Top performers for the Lady Indians were Kadee Frantz (16 kills), Winsley Wilks (10 kills), Hailey Collins (21 assists, 10 aces), Morgan Walton (23 assists, four aces), Andee Stamper (four aces, three blocks) and Bre Montemayor (10 digs).
Santa Fe returns to action next Tuesday at Needville for a dual match against Needville and Katy Paetow.
Clear Creek 3, Manvel 2
MANVEL
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a big-time road win over defending Class 5A regional champion Manvel in their season opener Tuesday night, winning a thriller by the scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-10.
Leading Clear Creek were Stratton Sneed (23 kills, eight digs), Olivia Jones (17 kills, 18 digs, 2.5 blocks), Mia Sauers (29 digs, two aces), McKinley Cole (25 assists, 10 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (18 assists).
The Wildcats look to stay sharp this weekend, as they enter the field of the prestigious John Turner Classic tournament, which will be hosted by Pearland ISD this Thursday through Saturday.
Clear Springs 3, Richmond George Ranch 0
RICHMOND
The Clear Springs Chargers logged an impressive regular season opening road win Tuesday over an always tough George Ranch program with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 sweep.
Clear Springs was led by Carissa Young (eight kills), Azoria Davis (eight kills, three aces), Ashley Richardson (17 assists, 14 digs), Morgen Durgens (17 assists), Andrea Colocado (five blocks) and Julianna Lamboy (three aces).
Up next for the Chargers will be a tough test this Thursday through Saturday in the John Turner Classic Tournament hosted by Pearland ISD.
Other scores:
Deer Park 3, Clear Falls 0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-10)
Alvin 3, Texas City 0 (N/A)
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
