Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 58, Alvin 31
ALVIN
The Clear Springs Chargers started the game strong and won every quarter en route to a blowout win at Alvin on Friday.
Clear Springs won the first quarter, 19-5, and then took a commanding 33-12 lead into the halftime break. The second half just saw the Chargers add to their already substantial lead.
Leading Clear Springs were Niyah Johnson (13 points, 12 rebounds), Kylie Minter (12 points), Kenna Gibson (eight points) and Peyton Lee (eight points). D’Nae Johnson had five steals to go along with five points.
Up next for the Chargers (4-0 in District 24-6A) is a matchup 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake (1-3).
Other scores:
Clear Falls 48, Clear Lake 26
Dickinson 58, Clear Brook 56
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 56, Texas City 32
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Lady Stings were dealt a tough loss on the road Friday against Goose Creek Memorial.
High point scorers for Texas City were Tahjea Smith with 12 points and Amauri Wyatt with nine points.
The Lady Stings (2-3 in District 22-5A) will look to right the ship 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crosby (3-2).
Other score:
Baytown Lee 62, Santa Fe 27
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
La Marque 70, Bay City 33
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 88, Tidehaven 34
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs continued to blow by their district competition Friday with a rout at home against Tidehaven.
Hitchcock won the first quarter by the score of 21-7 and never really looked back — taking a 44-11 lead into the halftime break, and building the lead to 72-18 going into the final period.
Chloe County poured in 32 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, while Demi Dickey added 24 points and Sanaa Scott chipped in 14 points.
Hitchcock (3-0 in District 24-3A) should face a sterner test 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at East Bernard (N/A).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
