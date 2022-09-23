Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
In what was an anticipated district showdown, the Clear Springs Chargers took down Clear Creek on the Wildcats' home floor Friday with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-21 sweep.
Clear Springs’ player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Clear Creek was led by Stratton Sneed (11 kills), Melody Herrin (10 kills), Mia Sauers (21 digs), Daisy Mitchell (15 assists) and McKinley Cole (10 assists).
Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Chargers (5-0 in District 24-6A) will be at Clear Brook (0-4), and the Wildcats (3-1) host Dickinson (1-3).
Dickinson 3, Clear Lake 2
DICKINSON
In need of a district win, the Dickinson Lady Gators picked up their first of the still-young 24-6A season in thrilling fashion at home Friday night with a 25-27, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 15-12 five-set decision over Clear Lake.
Leading the Lady Gators were Samantha Loyd (30 kills, 16 digs, two aces), Amya McNeal (20 kills), Addison Stanley (30 digs), Keely Anderson (26 assists, 24 digs), Skylar Westhoff (23 assists, 18 digs, two aces) and Kobie Rodriguez (13 digs, two aces).
Dickinson (1-3 in District 24-6A) next tests itself against Clear Creek (3-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carlisle Field House.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business to remain unbeaten in district play with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 road win over the Texas City Lady Stings on Friday.
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs were Nadi’Ya Shelby (six kills), Sydney Gibson (six kills, 10 digs, two aces), Jordyn Sims (six kills), Kaitlyn Gotsch (six blocks), Cierra Pesak (13 digs, two aces) and Caroline Adams (18 assists).
Texas City’s player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Up next, Friendswood (4-0 in District 18-5A) has a showdown with fellow district leader Manvel (4-0) at home 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other score:
Ball High vs. La Porte (N/A)
Bye:
Santa Fe
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.