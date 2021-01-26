Scores and player statistics from Jan. 26, 2021
BOYS BASKETBALL
Texas City 69, La Porte 63
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings defended their home floor for a hugely important District 22-5A victory over La Porte on Tuesday night.
Caden McKenzie poured in 36 points and also grabbed six rebounds to lead Texas City. Clovis McClain added nine points and nine rebounds for a near-double-double, and Anson Johnson chipped in 12 points.
The Stings (8-3 in district) have another key 22-5A matchup in their next scheduled game when they host Goose Creek Memorial (7-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bay Area Christian 85, Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 30
HOUSTON
The Bay Area Christian Lady Broncos had a rout on the road Tuesday night with a massive district win over St. Thomas Episcopal.
Amirah Grey was the Lady Broncos’ leading scorer with 26 points, followed closely by Madi Sewell with 25 points (including seven made 3-pointers). Jessica Morris and Shea Saubert each chipped in eight points.
Bay Area Christian returns to the road 6 p.m. Friday at Pasadena First Baptist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friendswood 1, La Porte 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Olivia Schmidt’s goal was the difference maker in a District 22-5A showdown Tuesday night between the Friendswood Lady Mustangs and La Porte at Henry Winston Stadium.
Getting the assist on the match-deciding goal was Mya Palitz and getting the shutout between the posts was goalkeeper Kaylin Hernandez.
Friendswood’s (3-0 in district) next scheduled match is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Baytown Lee.
Other scores:
Manvel 4, Ball High 0
BOYS SOCCER SCORES
Friendswood 7, La Porte 0
Manvel 1, Ball High 0
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
