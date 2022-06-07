Relatives, friends and baseball fans give the Friendswood Mustangs a confetti-filled send-off Tuesday as the team heads to the UIL State Baseball Tournament in Round Rock. The Mustangs will face Mansfield Legacy at 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Nancy Lockhart looks for her son, Kyle, an outfielder for the Friendswood Mustangs, during a send-off for the team on Tuesday. The Mustangs are heading to Round Rock for the UIL State Baseball Tournament.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Waving cutouts of the Friendswood High School baseball team, friends and relatives see the team off on Tuesday as it heads to the UIL State Baseball Tournament.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Marilyn Bullard, left, and Andi Vaught cheer for the Friendswood Mustangs baseball team on Tuesday as it heads to the UIL State Baseball Tournament.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Greeted with signs, streamers, confetti and dozens of well-wishers, the Friendswood Mustangs baseball team left the high school field house Tuesday afternoon and boarded a bus to Round Rock for the UIL state tournament.
“I hope we win,” local youth baseball player Jacob Marchut, 7, said at the high school team’s state send-off.
“We’ve watched them throughout the playoffs and have been cheering them on, and we hope they go all the way,” Jacob’s mother, Sharon Marchut, added.
Also among the attendees for the Mustangs celebration were Bri McAllister and 7-year-old son Harrison McAllister, whose local youth baseball team has a “buddy program” with the high school team in which they share encouragements such as good luck cards made for the high school players this week.
“They’re like heroes to these kids,” Bri McAllister said.
After the Mustangs’ 2021 playoff run ended just one round shy of reaching state, fans at the event were fully aware of just how special chance is.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids; you don’t know when this is going to happen again,” said Jordan Mills, who took her 7-year-old son Jenner Mills to the event. “These opportunities don’t come around that often.”
Region III-5A champion Friendswood is scheduled to face Region I-5A winner Mansfield Legacy in the Class 5A semifinals 4 p.m. Thursday at the Dell Diamond. If victorious there, the Mustangs will face the winner of the other state semifinal game between Georgetown and Frisco Wakeland in the Class 5A state championship game noon Saturday back at the Dell Diamond.
“It’s just a huge honor and such a rare event for any high school to be in the final four,” Friendswood ISD Athletic Director Robert Koopmann said.
“You have to win your region, and the Houston region is such a big place with a lot of good baseball teams. So, to be representing the Houston area, we’re awfully excited.”
