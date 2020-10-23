Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Springs 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats gave their fans a thrill as they picked up a signature win Friday night with a 14-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 15-6 victory over the Clear Springs Chargers.
Clear Creek’s ability to outlast a deep Clear Springs team is a testament to the work his players put into conditioning, Wildcats head coach Scott Simonds said.
Leading the Wildcats were Christen Maloney (12 kills), Reaghan Thompson (10 kills, seven blocks), (seven kills, nine blocks), Aaliyah Ellis (five blocks), Briana Zamora (28 digs), All Shemwell (19 assists, 11 digs) and Emma Boland (19 assists, 13 digs).
Player statistics for the Chargers, which saw their undefeated mark in district play ended, were not immediately available.
Both teams are right back at it 6 p.m. Saturday. Clear Creek (8-2 in district) is at Clear Lake (3-5), and Clear Springs (6-1) hosts Brazoswood (2-6).
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Baytown Lee 0
GALVESTON
In what Lady Tors head coach Michelle Profitt called a total team effort, Ball High logged a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 sweep at home Friday night against Baytown Lee to record the team’s first district win of the season.
Top performers for Ball High were Kate Lindamood (six kills), Maggie Farmer (five kills), Ter’Nique Wells Webb (five kills), Kari Nance (six blocks), Sara Gabriel (30 digs) and Avery Feagin (15 assists, six aces).
The Lady Tors will have 22-5A upset on their minds when they travel to Manvel (8-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ball High also has a non-district match noon Saturday at C.E. King.
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs cooked Goose Creek Memorial in a one-sided 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 sweep Friday at home.
Friendswood was led by Ashlyn Svoboda (11 kills, 14 digs), Sarah Sitton (10 kills, three blocks), Cierra Pesak (10 digs, three aces), Isabella Thompson (five blocks) and Megan Hubbard (21 assists).
The Lady Mustangs (10-0 in district) will look to stay unblemished in 22-5A play when they host La Porte (3-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood also has a non-district match scheduled 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Pearland.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.