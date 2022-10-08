ROSENBERG
The Fulshear Chargers jumped out to a big early lead on offense and forced turnovers to turn away promising Friendswood Mustang drives en route to a 46-14 win Saturday at Traylor Stadium.
“I didn’t see any quit; it wasn’t an effort issue,” Friendswood head football coach Robert Koopmann said.
Fulshear used explosive plays to put Friendswood in a 22-0 hole before the first quarter even ended.
The opening possession of the game saw the Chargers cover 65 yards in just two plays, with a 47-yard touchdown run by Davion Godley (22 carries, 191 yards, three TDs) and a two-point conversion run by Seth Smith making the score 8-0 only 45 seconds into the game.
Later, a muffed punt set Fulshear’s offense up at Friendswood’s 29-yard line, and seven short gains later, Calvion Hunter (15 carries, 62 yards, one TD) bulled his way into the end zone from 5 yards out. Godley’s two-point point-after run extended the Chargers’ lead to 16-0 at the 3:36 mark of the first quarter.
Two plays after Ty Powell’s first interception of the game ended the Mustangs’ ensuing drive, Fulshear’s offense scored quickly again with a 36-yard TD run by Godley capping a three-play, 63-yard possession. Friendswood stuffed the two-point run try to keep the score 22-0 with 1:27 remaining in the opening period.
The Mustangs cut into Fulshear’s lead at the 8:17 mark of the second quarter on a 58-yard TD run by Jackson Rhodes (10 carries, 91 yards, one TD), but the Chargers blocked the extra point kick for a 22-6 score.
Friendswood’s defense stiffened up to hold Fulshear scoreless for nearly the entirety of the second quarter, as a 40-yard field goal from Joey Mahoney as time expired sent the Chargers into halftime ahead 25-6.
The Mustangs did have two possessions go inside the Chargers’ 25-yard line in the second quarter, but both ended in interceptions — Powell’s second of the game and another from Will Hermann.
After a scoreless third quarter, Friendswood’s offense had a quick strike on a 58-yard TD pass from Mikey Butler to Aidan Stokes (four catches, 96 yards, one TD), and Stokes caught the two-point conversion pass for a 25-14 score 32 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“The defense actually played well for a couple quarters until we just ran out of gas,” Koopmann said. “Once we took their first few punches, we got back into it, but we weren’t running right routes, we weren’t blocking right, our quarterback’s not making the right reads. Offensively, we made just about every mistake you can make, and it put our defense in a bind.”
Fulshear responded on its ensuing possession with a meticulous nine-play, 70-yard TD drive capped by a 7-yard TD run by Godley. Smith ran in the two-point conversion for a 33-14 score.
The Chargers padded their lead at the 4:10 mark of the fourth quarter when Patrick Broadway appeared to be stopped for a loss, but reversed field and out-ran the defense for a 9-yard TD run and a 39-14 lead.
Fulshear ran up the score late in the game after Jacob Hoffart grabbed the Charger defense’s fifth interception of the game, and three plays later, Zane Smith punched in a 3-yard TD run for the 46-14 final tally with 50 seconds remaining in the game.
Up next for the Mustangs (3-4, 2-3 in District 10-5A-I) is their homecoming game 7 p.m. Friday against Rosenberg Terry at Henry Winston Stadium.
“I still say five (wins) is the magic number (to make the playoffs), and we have two district wins with three games left,” Koopmann said. “I’m not good at math, but that adds up to five. … We’ll worry about the Terry Rangers, and worry about the other two after that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.