Dickinson band

Pictured at a recent competition, Dickinson High School’s Gator Band has qualified for the UIL State Marching Competition, which will be held Monday in San Antonio. A community send-off is planned 4 p.m. Sunday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.

 COURTESY

The Dickinson High School Gator Band is heading to the UIL Class 6A State Marching Competition for the first time since 2014.

To celebrate this accomplishment, the community is invited to come out and cheer them on during a send-off performance planned for 4 p.m. Sunday in Sam Vitanza Stadium. The band will be pulling out of Dickinson High School at 6 p.m. to head to San Antonio for the state competition.

