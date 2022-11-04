Pictured at a recent competition, Dickinson High School’s Gator Band has qualified for the UIL State Marching Competition, which will be held Monday in San Antonio. A community send-off is planned 4 p.m. Sunday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
The Dickinson High School Gator Band is heading to the UIL Class 6A State Marching Competition for the first time since 2014.
To celebrate this accomplishment, the community is invited to come out and cheer them on during a send-off performance planned for 4 p.m. Sunday in Sam Vitanza Stadium. The band will be pulling out of Dickinson High School at 6 p.m. to head to San Antonio for the state competition.
The band earned fifth place in the preliminary round at the UIL Class 6A Area E Marching Competition this past Saturday, which placed them in the top 10 bands to advance to the finals round Saturday evening.
Their performance in the final round moved them up to finish in third place overall out of 25 bands competing throughout the day. The top five bands in the finals round are advancing to the state competition.
The band is scheduled to perform at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Alamodome in the preliminary round of the state competition, which includes 42 high school bands. The top 14 of the 42 bands will be announced at 9:30 p.m. Monday evening, and they will advance to the final round scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, also in the Alamodome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.