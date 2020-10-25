GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers appear to be adjusted to their transition to 6-man football, as they shut out Katy Faith West in the first half en route to a 54-15 rout in their homecoming game Saturday.
O’Connell led 27-0 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half for the impressive win.
Leading a balanced rushing attack were Kristopher Johnson (six carries, 117 yards, two TDs), Chris Horton (eight carries, 115 yards, two TDs), Khristian Johnson (four carries, 87 yards, one TD) and Raphfel Moss (three carries, 49 yards, one TD).
Horton was completed 5 of 10 passes for 100 yards and two TDs, and Khristian Johnson was the Bucs’ leading receiver with three receptions for 51 yards and two TDs.
Khristian Johnson (10 tackles, two interceptions) and Horton (7.5 tackles, two interceptions) led O’Connell’s defense. Moss had four tackles and an interception, and Gabriel Plant had four tackles and a sack.
Next up for the Bucs (2-1, 1-1 in district) will be a road district game 7 p.m. Friday at Conroe Covenant.
