Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs rolled to their third straight district win with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 victory at Goose Creek Memorial on Tuesday.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Sarah Sitton (12 kills, two blocks), Alessandra Meoni (nine kills, two blocks), Ashlyn Svoboda (seven kills, 11 digs), Ciera Pesak (13 digs, two aces), Kate Bueche (11 digs) and Megan Hubbard (23 assists, two aces).
Friendswood (3-0 in district) will look to stay atop the 22-5A standings when the team travels to La Porte (1-1) for a 6:30 p.m. match Friday night.
Manvel 3, Texas City 0
MANVEL
The Texas City Lady Stings fell short in their district showdown at Manvel on Tuesday night, as the Lady Mavs took a 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 victory.
Top players for Texas City were Bella Waggoner with 13 digs and Haley James with eight kills.
The Lady Stings (1-2 in district) return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday for a key matchup at home against Baytown Sterling (1-1).
Other scores:
Baytown Lee 3, Ball High 2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13)
Baytown Sterling 3, Santa Fe 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-17)
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights opened district play at home Tuesday night with a solid 25-10, 25-18, 25-9 sweep of the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Dickinson was led by Emalee Allen (six kills, seven digs), Elaina Spriggins (11 assists) and Hannah Cavil (eight digs).
Both teams are back on the court 6 p.m. Friday. The Knights (1-0 in district) make the trip to Clear Brook (1-0), while the Lady Gators (0-1) host Clear Creek (1-0).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
