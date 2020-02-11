Score and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 61, Baytown Lee 35
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors clinched the No. 3 playoff seed in district on senior night with a regular season home win over Lee on Tuesday.
After a back-and-forth first half that saw the Lady Tors take a 22-18 lead into the halftime intermission, Ball High had a dominant third quarter (winning the period 26-9) to pave the way to victory.
Ball High’s top performers were Ari Smith (16 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), Bebe Galloway (15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals) and Jazmyn Gilbert (13 points, 11 rebounds).
The Lady Tors (9-5 in District 22-5A) will await a tiebreaker game to find out their first-round playoff opponent..
Texas City 54, Santa Fe 34
SANTA FE
The Texas City Lady Stings finished out their historic regular season with a dominant road win Tuesday against the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Tahjea Smith (21 points) and Haley Moses (10 points) led the Lady Stings. Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Texas City (8-6 in District 22-5A) will face District 21-5A champion Barbers Hill in the bi-district round of the playoffs at a time, date and location to be determined.
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 85, Van Vleck 38
VAN VLECK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs completed a clean sweep through district play Tuesday on the road against Van Vleck.
A dominant tandem of Demi Dickey (31 points) and Chloe Countee (28 points) led Hitchcock. Sanaa Scott added 11 points, Chrishauna McDaniel chipped in nine points, and Tra’Kemmia Elam rounded out the scoring with four points.
Editors note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
