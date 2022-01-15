DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators leaned on their strengths — size and defense — to secure a 51-39 win over a tough Clear Lake Falcons team at home Saturday afternoon.
“That’s our strength — for teams to have to do some work to score each possession,” said Dickinson head boys basketball coach Jason Wilson, whose Gators improved their overall record to 24-3. “We’ve been really focusing on our transition defense. The three losses that we have this season are because of our transition defense, not getting back.
"Hats off to coach (Tommy Penders) and the Clear Lake Falcons; it’s always a tough game," Wilson added. "They can shoot the ball very well, and that’s a senior-heavy, veteran team over there.”
After the first quarter ended with the teams tied 13-13, the game’s pivotal quarter came in the second period, as Dickinson closed the first half on an 11-0 run — and held Clear Lake to 0-for-10 3-point shooting in the quarter — to take a 27-17 halftime lead.
With a big lineup in the game, PJ Williams bookended the Gators’ key second-quarter run with a pair of buckets in the paint, while Seth Jones also played a factor with a drive to the hoop for a basket and a nice assist for to Chase Johnson for a lay-in.
“Our plan for each game is for teams to adjust to us, and have to worry about our size and our toughness and our rebounding,” Wilson said. “We want them to worry about us more than we have to worry about them. And, I think both teams had contrasting styles of play. They’ll spread you out, dribble-drive and can shoot the basketball well. For us, it’s our size. So, it’s about who can impose their will, and I think we did that.”
Clear Lake never got closer than an eight-point deficit in the second half, as Dickinson maintained control over a persistent Falcons squad.
Leading 37-28 through three quarters, the Gators put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run that ballooned their lead to 51-34 with 1:09 left to play.
Jones’ sharp passing fueled the run, as he recorded four assists during the game-icing sequence. An alleyoop from Jones to Williams sparked the run, with Zyon Little on the receiving end of Jones’ other three assists — including another alleyoop to cap off the scoring spurt in style.
“If we can take the right steps in practice, that’s the byproduct, so that’s what we’re focusing on — not when the ball tips off, that’s too late,” Wilson said.
Dickinson was led in scoring by Little (18 points, nine rebounds) and Williams (10 points).
Top scorers for Clear Lake were Alex Lee (20 points) and Travis Cowen (12 points). Lee scored all of the Falcons’ final 14 points in the game, including all 11 of their fourth-quarter points.
The Gators (3-1 in district) will be back at home for their next contest, which will be 7 p.m. Wednesday against Clear Falls (3-1).
