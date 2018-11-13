Coming off an undefeated 22-5A campaign and a playoff run all the way to the regional final, it was no surprise that the Friendswood Lady Mustangs were featured prominently in volleyball all-district honors.
Among the superlatives for Friendswood were district most valuable player sophomore Ashlyn Svoboda, offensive player of the year junior Makensy Manbeck, setter of the year junior Tori Weatherley and coach of the year Sarah Paulk.
Also earning superlatives among Galveston County athletes was defensive player of the year sophomore libero Freedom Stephenson of Santa Fe.
Each county team’s other all-district honorees are as follows.
• Friendswood: Lauren Hubbard, sr., first team; Elle McGown, sr., first team; Kate Bueche, fr., first team; Nicole Scott, sr., first team; Hayden Carroll, sr., honorable mention; Haley Hubbard, sr., honorable mention.
• Santa Fe: Teresa Garza, so., first team; Kassidy Taves, jr., first team; Elena Dondonay, jr., first team; Jillian Gibbs, sr., second team; Rachael Douglas, jr., second team; Kylie Verm, sr., second team; Cassi Cruz, jr., second team; Rylie Peters, jr., honorable mention; Shelby Freudensprung, jr., honorable mention.
• Texas City: Macee Medina, so., first team; Haley James, so., second team; Ashlynn Lewis, so., second team; Jennifer Herrera, sr., honorable mention; Sydney Osteen, sr., honorable mention.
• Ball High: Logan Kelly, jr., second team; Tori Mallard, sr., second team; Sara Gabriel, fr., honorable mention; Lexie Laforte, sr., honorable mention.
