The Clear Creek aquatics girls 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay teams, each made up of Kayla Bulseco, Cassie Toler, Reese Cole and Ella Bonivillian, earned a big to compete at this weekend's state meet.
Courtesy
Clear Creek's Peter Horton will be competing at this weekend's state swim and dive meet in the 50 freestyle and 100 breast.
The Clear Creek aquatics girls team finished third overall in the Region 6-6A meet with two individual and two relays qualifying for UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet at the University of Texas beginning Friday.
Qualifying for state from the Wildcats girls team were Reese Cole (200 individual medley, 100 breast), Kayla Bulseco (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Cassie Toler, Ella Bonvillian, Reese Cole, Kayla Bulseco (200 medley relay), and Cassie Toler, Ella Bonvillian, Reese Cole, Kayla Bulseco (400 free relay, breaking the 2018 school record with a 3:33.08 time).
The Clear Creek boys team finished regionals in fifth place, and qualifying for state was TCU committed Peter Horton in the 50 freestyle and 100 breast.
