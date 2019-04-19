CCISD Hall of Honor nomination deadline coming up
LEAGUE CITY
Now in its fourth year of recognizing exceptional athletes and coaches in Clear Creek ISD, the Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors announced it is now accepting nominations for the 2019 class of honorees.
The nomination form and supporting materials must be received by no later than May 1. The 2019 induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 26.
To view nomination criteria and submit a candidate for consideration, visit www.ccisd.net/athletichallofhonor.
Clear Creek ISD enjoys a rich history of excellence in athletics at the individual, team and coaching levels. In this, the District’s 70th anniversary year, the Athletic Hall of Honor seeks to recognize graduates of Webster High School, Clear Creek High School and Clear Lake High School between the years of 1948 and 1987.
Due to the high volume of worthy alumni, the Athletic Hall of Honor committee seeks nominations that encompass a specific era, each year gradually adding in CCISD schools in the order they began.
“It is so important to honor the contributions and impact these alumni and coaches had not only on their sport, but their school and the district’s remarkable legacy in athletics,” said Bill Daws, CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor President and former CCISD Director of Athletics. “We call on our community to take pause and think about who those standout athletes were when you, or your children, were in school and honor them with a nomination for consideration as an Athletic Hall of Honor member.”
Submissions will be reviewed and voted on by the CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor Selection Committee. Once submitted, a nominee’s application will remain active for five years.
The CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor operates as a 501© 3 and under an independent board of directors.
—Staff Reports
