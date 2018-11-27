Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
Texas City 58, Rosenberg Terry 46
TEXAS CITY
Led by 12 points from Dayton Booker and 11 points from Nairobi Watson, the Texas City Stings notched a home win Tuesday over visiting Terry.
The Stings will be in action Thursday through Saturday at the Carlisle-Kruger Classic tournament hosted by Clear Creek ISD.
La Marque 73, Cleveland 67
LA MARQUE
Jordan Ivy-Curry had the hot hand with 29 points to lead the La Marque Cougars over Cleveland at home Tuesday night.
Rhasean Booker had 11 points, Keyshawn Gaines chipped in 10 points, and Edward Robinson added eight points for the Coogs.
La Marque is back on the court Thursday through Saturday at the Needville Tournament.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 42, South Houston 40
Friendswood 61, Clear Springs 54
Bay Area Christian 44, Houston Grace Christian Academy 40
GIRLS
Clear Falls 40, Ball High 34
LEAGUE CITY
Despite a strong effort from Bebe Galloway, the Ball High Lady Tors were unable to overcome a dry spell in the second quarter in Tuesday’s loss at Clear Falls.
After the teams finished the first quarter tied at 10-10, the Lady Tors could only muster three points in the second quarter, and the Knights took a 22-13 lead into the halftime break — a lead they would not relinquish.
Galloway finished with 20 points, while Ariana Smith added eight points. Statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Both teams won’t be back in action until 7 p.m. next Tuesday. Ball High will be at Clear Creek, and Clear Falls hosts La Porte.
Other scores:
Fort Bend Bush 47, Dickinson 42
Bay Area Christian 37, Houston Grace Christian Academy 35
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
