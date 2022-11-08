web only Girls basketball roundup for Nov. 8, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballNON-DISTRICTBall High 48, Aldine Eisenhower 42HOUSTONOnce again led by their new dynamic freshmen duo, the Ball High Lady Tors improved to 2-0 on the regular season with a road win Tuesday against Eisenhower.KK Toussaint led the Lady Tors with 25 points, while Braeon Arceneaux chipped in 14 points.Up next, Ball High competes in the Clear Creek ISD-hosted Peggy Whitley Classic tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.Texas City 57, Galena Park 30TEXAS CITYThe Texas City Lady Stings were solid buzzer-to-buzzer to move to 2-0 on the regular season with a win at home Tuesday night over Galena Park.Standouts for Texas City were Angie Schuchardt (12 points) and Sa’naii May (10 points, five assists, three steals).The Lady Stings remain on their home floor when they return to action 7 p.m. next Tuesday against Brazoswood.Others scores:Clear Creek 62, Aldine MacArthur 28Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Win Texas City Sport Tors Statistics Stings Peggy Whitley Classic James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson teen arrested on manslaughter charge over deadly crash, sheriff saidMaceo's to be featured on 'Texas Bucket List'One motorcyclist dead, three motorists injured in crash near DickinsonRally's rumble continues on The Strand in GalvestonGalveston prepares for 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to roar onto islandLone Star Rally revs up with big crowds and fair weather in GalvestonTexas City man to face trial in homicide committed when he was 16Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash, police sayMore police, enhanced safety messages planned for Lone Star Rally in GalvestonUpscale Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill pre-heats for Texas City opening; Santa Fe's Lone Star Pharmacy ups the dosage CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (63) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.