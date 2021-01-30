LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats overcame a scorching start by Clear Falls, and then survived a late Knights charge for an exciting 55-53 win Saturday afternoon at Carlisle Fieldhouse.
The win improves Clear Creek to 7-4 in the District 24-6A standings ahead of the team’s regular season finale 5 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs (8-0).
“This is huge, and it builds our confidence going into Springs on Friday,” Clear Creek head girls basketball coach Kristi Odom said. “I’m just excited for the girls that their hard work is paying off.”
Clear Falls now stands at 5-5 in 24-6A, but still controls its own playoff destiny if the Knights can win their last two games 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Brazoswood (0-10) and 5 p.m. Friday at Dickinson (6-3).
“We built a good lead, but the errors were just costly to us,” Clear Falls head girls basketball coach Orlandor Joseph said. “Creek wanted to win the game bad, and they had to win it. Our errors just killed us.”
The Knights were on fire from beyond the arc to start the game, as six made 3-pointers helped them build a 22-12 lead early in the second quarter. Samora Watson led Clear Falls’ opening onslaught with 10 points, including two of the team’s six made 3-pointers during this stretch.
But, the Wildcats went on a 15-3 run, led by five points apiece from Kirsten Lockett-Bell and J.J. Schmaltz to take a 27-25 lead.
Alexis Clayborne knocked down the Knights’ seventh made 3-pointer of the first half put Clear Falls up 28-27 heading into the halftime break.
Clear Creek got off to a slow start to the second half as Clear Falls built its advantage back up to 35-27, but then stepped on the proverbial gas pedal to score 10 unanswered points to retake the lead.
A nice assist from Eliya Ellis to Olivia Shaw for a lay-in sparked the Wildcats’ scoring sprint, which was capped in style with a Shaw steal and and-1.
Watson banked in a 3-pointer to put Clear Falls back in front, 38-37. However, Ellis answered with a 3-ball on her own for the game’s 12th and final lead change, and Clear Creek ended the third quarter with a solid 44-39 lead.
After a 3-pointer from Grace Stum trimmed Clear Creek’s lead to 53-50, the game’s final 2 minutes got interesting.
Inside a minute to play, the Wildcats missed the front end of a one-and-one and an open layup off of a nice set play — either of which could’ve iced the game.
A steal and layup from Watson got the Knights to within 53-52 with 24.9 seconds left to play. Later, Clear Falls missed a free throw that would’ve tied the game at 54-54.
After Clear Creek made a free throw, Clear Falls still had a chance to tie or win the game with 4.4 seconds remaining, but the Wildcats came through with a final defensive stop.
Rebounding was a major key to Clear Creek’s win, finishing with a 43-31 edge on the boards.
Ellis and Schmaltz both finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.
The Wildcats had a balanced scoring effort with seven players recording four or more points. Lili Pena tallied 10 points, and Lockett-Bell, Shaw and Bria Reed had seven points apiece. Kendal Valois’s four points rounded out Clear Creek’s scoring.
Clear Falls was led by Watson’s game-high 21 points. Clayborne added 16 points, and Rachel Baud chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers. Gracie Orwig was the Knights' leader on the boards with six rebounds.
The Knights totaled 12 made 3-pointers in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.