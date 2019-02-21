Two Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs players received superlative recognitions to highlight the team's 24-3A all-district honors.

The district runners-up, the Lady Bulldogs' junior forward Jimile Johnson was named 24-3A's offensive player of the year, while freshman guard Chloe Countee received newcomer of the year accolades.

Rounding out the all-district honors for Hitchcock were junior forward Breanna Birdow (second team), freshman post Sanaa Scott (honorable mention), junior guard Demi Dickey (honorable mention), senior guard Alexia Rodriguez (honorable mention), senior post Jayona Auzenne (honorable mention), senior post Kalora Spells (honorable mention) and senior post Eryanna Copeland (honorable mention).

