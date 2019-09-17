Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a win to even their district record while leaving the Dickinson Lady Gators still looking for their first 24-6A victory in a contest Tuesday night at Carlisle Fieldhouse decided by the scores of 25-15, 25-19, 14-25 and 25-19.
Leading the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (13 kills), Sydney Chauvin (nine kills, two aces), Aaliyah Ellis (eight kills, three blocks), Briana Zamora (12 digs) and Spencer Plato (30 assists).
Top players for the Lady Gators were Janell Harvell (15 kills), Kaegan Rutherford (11 kills), Emalee Allen (eight kills), Shea Stafford (18 digs), Destiny Tom (42 assists, 12 digs), Dariane Cram (12 digs) and Gracie Boone (three aces, nine digs).
Both teams resume district play 6 p.m. Friday. Clear Creek (1-1) will be at Alvin (0-1), and Dickinson (0-2) hosts Clear Falls (0-2).
Postponed due to weather:
Galena Park at Ball High (rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday)
Santa Fe at Friendswood (rescheduling to be determined)
Texas City at Baytown Lee (rescheduling to be determined)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
