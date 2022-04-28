Do not let the lack of an open celebration fool you. Friendswood is quite thrilled with a bi-district softball title.
It just might not look that way to outsiders.
“They’re just that way. They come in, do the job and move on,” said head coach Christa Williams-Yates after the Lady Mustangs wrapped up a Region III-5A bi-district crown with a 7-1 win over Port Neches-Groves. The victory capped a sweep in the best-of-three series Thursday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Following a pair of seventh-inning strikeouts by Janelle Wilson and a lazy fly ball to center fielder Lainie Schaefer, the Lady Mustang players calmly lined up, shook hands with the Lady Indians and calmly walked back to their dugouts in near silence.
“Even if we lose, it’s the same type of mentality,” Williams-Yates said. “It’s a big deal. A win always is a big deal. Sometimes it can feel to other people that don’t know them that it doesn’t matter, but I know them better and it does matter.
“It means a lot and they’re super proud of what they do and they’ve worked so hard for this moment.”
Friendswood, leading 1-0 after three innings, hit PN-G with a numbing six-run fourth, parlaying a pair of errors, a passed ball and a wild pitch into a base-running parade.
After Nevaeh Cason and Maddie Wilson reached on Lady Indian errors to open the frame, Chloe Aldrich brought home the first run with a sacrifice fly. Halle Cordova then reached base on a fielder’s choice, Baleigh Burtis followed with a single and Chloe Riassetto added a run-scoring hit as the Lady Mustangs batted around.
Burtis also added an RBI single in the third. In the circle, Janelle Wilson scattered five hits and fanned nine as Friendswood improved to 27-6. PN-G ended at 22-10-3.
The Lady Mustangs now enter next week’s area round of the UIL playoffs and will face the winner between Lamar Consolidated.
Williams-Yates liked the way her squad forced the action and put PN-G on its heels defensively in the pivotal fourth-inning burst.
“We work that every single day,” she said. “We’ve always talked about that if we’re hitting at them, we can always go that route. As soon as we saw that, we felt it was the right thing to do.
“And they embrace that. Any time you sense a little bit of momentum, they’ll run with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.