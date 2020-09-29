HUFFMAN
The La Marque Cougars (0-4) struggled against the Huffman Hargrave Falcons (4-0) in a road game Tuesday, and the Falcons shut out the Cougars 42-0.
The Falcons scored first in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Hargrave took advantage of La Marque by outscoring them 21-0 in the second quarter. The Hargrave Falcons scored two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdowns to head into halftime up 28-0.
The Hargrave Falcons tacked on a passing touchdown in the third quarter to take a 35-0. With nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Hargrave scored its final points to take a 42-0 lead.
La Marque’s highlights on offense included Armond Robinson finishing 2 for 7 for 24 passing yards, one interception and his longest pass was 17 yards.
Darbie Nelson had 17 rushes for 16 yards, Robinson had seven rushes for 11 yards, Brandon Jones had three rushes for 10 yards and Jauron Reid had six rushes for 9 yards. Keanan Gatson had one catch for 17 yards, and Reid had one catch for 7 yards.
The Cougars’ highlight on defense came from Truveon Casimere who had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
La Marque will look to regroup against Sweeny (1-4) in the team’s district opener 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Bulldog Stadium.
