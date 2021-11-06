The Dickinson Lady Gators overcame a slow start with a strong finish to log a 56-49 road win over a scrappy Friendswood Lady Mustangs team Saturday afternoon.
“They’re still learning, and we had a lot of opportunities to score early, and we didn’t,” Dickinson head coach Naroda Knox said. “(Friendswood) was very physical, and that’s good for us.”
A 3-pointer drained by Abriana West and a drive to the hoop by Brandolyn Freeman to start the fourth quarter gave the Lady Gators their first lead since early in the first quarter at 39-35, and Dickinson never relinquished the hard-earned advantage after that.
A Claire Radke free throw later in the quarter trimmed Dickinson’s lead to 46-45, but the Lady Gators went on a key 10-2 run — fueled by five points apiece from Natalie Kahura and Freeman — to put the game away.
Trailing 3-2 in the first quarter, the Lady Mustangs scored seven unanswered points — led by five points from Kamila Yunis — to take control of the game early.
After Friendswood won the first quarter 15-7, Dickinson whittled the lead to 21-20 heading into halftime thanks to ramped-up intensity on defense and the sharp shooting of Tiffany Nguyen, who scored all eight of her points in the second quarter.
The teams had a 14-14 stalemate in the third quarter before Dickinson’s rock-solid final period.
“We were battling, we were fighting, and we were playing hard,” Friendswood head coach Christian Thompson said. “For the entire game, we just played hard, and we played with intensity. We were bouncing around defensively, getting steals, going and scoring, and I was pleased with that.”
Tiarra Spells led a balanced Lady Gators offense with 11 points, while West chimed in with nine points. Freeman had eight points to go along with a whopping game-high 18 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Kahura also finished with eight points.
Yunis recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Mustangs. Radke tallied 11 points.
It was just the second game of the regular season for both teams, both of which welcome new head coaches this season who have high expectations for their respective teams.
Knox touted a coaching style centered on pressure-packed man-to-man defense and a fast pace of play, while Thompson described his coaching style as defense-oriented, energetic and up-tempo with multiple styles of play.
Both squads are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson hosts Westbury, and Friendswood will be at Houston Christian.
