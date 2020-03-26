Teammates from the state semifinalist Dickinson Gators earning co-most valuable player honors highlighted the District 24-6A boys basketball postseason awards.

Tramon Mark and Marcus Williams shared the all-district MVP award, while their head coach Jason Wilson was named 24-6A’s coach of the year. Other locals earning superlatives were co-defensive players of the year Seth Jones of Clear Creek and Jathan Caldwell of Dickinson, and newcomer of the year Orlando Horton Jr. of Clear Falls.

Others earning all-district honors were as follows:

CLEAR CREEK

• First team: Maurice Pinnock

• Second team: Nick Anderson, Coleman Kramm

• Honorable mention: Alex Ferrell

CLEAR FALLS

• First team: Corey Kelly

• Second team: Carson Lindsey, Von Wells

• Honorable mention: Quinn Bowen, David Loerch

CLEAR SPRINGS

• First team: Garrett Rooker

• Honorable mention: Allen Singleton, Seth Staats, Noah Thomas

DICKINSON

• First team: Deuce Guidry

• Second team: Jabari Miller

• Honorable mention: Donovan Green, Patrick Williams

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription