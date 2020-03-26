Teammates from the state semifinalist Dickinson Gators earning co-most valuable player honors highlighted the District 24-6A boys basketball postseason awards.
Tramon Mark and Marcus Williams shared the all-district MVP award, while their head coach Jason Wilson was named 24-6A’s coach of the year. Other locals earning superlatives were co-defensive players of the year Seth Jones of Clear Creek and Jathan Caldwell of Dickinson, and newcomer of the year Orlando Horton Jr. of Clear Falls.
Others earning all-district honors were as follows:
CLEAR CREEK
• First team: Maurice Pinnock
• Second team: Nick Anderson, Coleman Kramm
• Honorable mention: Alex Ferrell
CLEAR FALLS
• First team: Corey Kelly
• Second team: Carson Lindsey, Von Wells
• Honorable mention: Quinn Bowen, David Loerch
CLEAR SPRINGS
• First team: Garrett Rooker
• Honorable mention: Allen Singleton, Seth Staats, Noah Thomas
DICKINSON
• First team: Deuce Guidry
• Second team: Jabari Miller
• Honorable mention: Donovan Green, Patrick Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.