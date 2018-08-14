Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
Pearland Dawson 3, Clear Creek 0
PEARLAND
The Clear Creek Wildcats ran into a rock-solid Dawson team, which won Tuesday’s match by the scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 25-19.
Leaders for Clear Creek were Allie Garland (eight kills, three blocks), Madison Cole (six kills, three blocks), Spencer Plato (24 assists, 16 digs) and Riley Brantley (seven kills).
The Wildcats will look to pick up some more early-season experience when they enter the Fraulinefest tournament Thursday through Saturday in New Braunfels.
Deer Park 3, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators had a good effort but were unable to overcome a tough Deer Park team Tuesday, losing 16-25, 23-25, 31-29, 16-25.
Sharanda Anderson (14 kills, 20 digs), Amaya Young (10 kills, 14 digs) and Destiny Tom (34 assists, 12 digs, two aces) led the Lady Gators.
Up next, Dickinson serves as host of its annual tournament, which will be held Thursday and Saturday.
Kingwood Park 3, Friendswood 1
FRIENDSWOOD
In a rousing match between two of the best Class 5A programs in the area on Tuesday, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs fell short against Kingwood Park, which won by the scores of 34-32, 25-22, 25-27 and 25-22.
Ashlyn Svoboda led Friendswood in the tough-luck effort with 15 kills. Andie Unwin (26 kills) and Elizabeth Overmeyer (16 kills) led Kingwood Park.
The Lady Mustangs will look to bounce back in the Frauleinfest tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday in New Braunfels.
Needville 3, Santa Fe 1
SANTA FE
Taking on Class 4A powerhouse Needville on Tuesday, the Santa Fe Lady Indians were handed a loss by the scores of 18-25, 26-28, 25-18 and 18-25.
Leading Santa Fe were Cassi Cruz (17 kills, 13 digs), Kassidy Taves (11 kills, 18 assists), Freedom Stephenson (22 digs), Kylie Verm (21 digs) and Elena Dondonay (18 assists).
The Lady Indians will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dickinson.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Bellaire 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-22)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more scores and/or statistics become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.