The O'Connell Buccaneers' starting five, from left, Khristian Johnson, Nic Gonzalez, Raphfel Moss, Luke Waldrop and Kristopher Johnson celebrate their Gulf Coast Classic championship with head coach Derek Martin, far right, and assistant coach Delvin Bennett on Saturday.
One win away from clinching first place in their home tournament, the O’Connell Buccaneers raced out to a big early lead and controlled the game from there in a convincing 63-41 victory over the Pasadena First Baptist Warriors on Saturday night.
“We’re proud and happy we won it, but we know there are still a couple months left in the season and still things we need to improve on,” O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin said.
The Bucs never trailed in the game, jumping out to an 11-2 lead within the contest’s first 3 minutes led by seven points from Luke Waldrop. With a put-back dunk from Waldrop capping off the opening period, O’Connell won the first quarter 25-7.
Limiting turnovers while still playing up-tempo helped the Bucs get off to such a strong start, Martin said.
“We play very fast paced, so there are sometimes when we’re in transition we’ll throw a bad pass or force a pass, so we’ve been preaching taking care of the ball and take what the defense gives you,” Martin said.
While the pace slowed, O’Connell remained firmly in control of the championship game of the Gulf Coast Classic until the very end with solid defense and a balanced look on offense.
“The thing I love about this team is they all understand it’s all about the unit,” Martin said.
Waldrop, who earned all-tournament team honors, led the Bucs with 23 points and corralled nine rebounds. Raphfel Moss, who also was named all-tournament, added 15 points and three blocks.
Khristian Johnson logged a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while twin Kristopher Johnson chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds, A 3-pointer from Nic Gonzalez rounded out O’Connell’s scoring.
First Baptist was led by Josiah Fogg (13 points) and Donald Guillory (12 points).
The Bucs preceded their tournament championship win with a pair of routs in the earlier rounds. O’Connell opened the tournament earlier in the week with a 101-37 thrashing of KIPP East End, and followed that up in the semifinals with a 93-30 blowout of Baytown Christian.
The Bucs’ next game is actually a rematch with First Baptist, which will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pasadena First Baptist.
