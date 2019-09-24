Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 1
HOUSTON
It was probably a little longer of a match than they hoped, but the Clear Creek Wildcats managed to take care of business with a 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 road district win Tuesday.
Leading the Wildcats were Sydney Chauvin (16 kills and 18 digs), Madison Cole (15 kills), Aaliyah Ellis (four blocks), Briana Zamora (19 digs) and Spencer Plato (43 assists and 13 digs).
Clear Creek (3-1 in district) has a bye Friday and will return to action 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, for a big-time matchup against Clear Falls (2-2)
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers rebounded from their five-set loss in a district showdown with Clear Brook with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 win at home Tuesday over the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Shyia Richardson (10 kills), Mary Alper (seven blocks), Abby Newby (five blocks), Alyssa Christiansen (seven digs) and Avery Reynolds (20 assists) helped lead the Chargers to victory.
Clear Springs tallied an impressive 16 aces in the match with four apiece coming from Christiansen and Kendall Howard, and three more from Alper.
Top players for Dickinson were Janell Harvell (seven kills), Destiny Tom (18 assists), Shae Stafford (10 digs) and Gracie Boone (three aces).
Both teams return to the 24-6A grind Friday with some early start times. Clear Springs (2-1 in district) remains at home for a 4 p.m. match against Alvin (0-3), and Dickinson (0-3) hosts Clear Brook (3-0) at 4:15 p.m.
Other score:
Clear Falls 3, Alvin 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-18)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs maintained their vice-like grip on the top spot in the district standings with a 25-14, 25-7, 25-10 win at home over the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Makensy Manbeck (10 kills), Cierra Pesak (13 digs), Tori Weatherley (18 assists) and Madelyn Qualey (12 assists).
On the Lady Tors' side, leading the way were Maggie Farmer (seven kills), Sara Gabriel (13 digs) and Logan Kelly (two aces and four kills).
Both teams will be right back at it Wednesday to make up for weather-related delays to matches scheduled last week. Friendswood (3-0 in district) is at Galena Park (0-3) for a 6 p.m. match, and Ball High travels to Crosby (2-1) for a 5 p.m. match.
Santa Fe 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
Bouncing back from a deflating loss at Friendswood just a day prior, the Santa Fe Lady Indians made short work of Goose Creek Memorial on the road Tuesday with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 sweep.
Putting up strong performances for Santa Fe were Kassidy Taves (11 kills and 10 assists), Kenzie Smith (10 kills), Elena Dondonay (15 assists and five aces), Shelby Freudensprung (13 digs), Freedom Stephenson (11 digs), Cassi Cruz (seven kills, three blocks and 10 digs) and Rachael Douglas (four blocks).
The Lady Indians (3-1 in district) return to action with a key 22-5A matchup 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against cross-county rival Texas City (3-1).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.