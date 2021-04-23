CYPRESS
The records keep tumbling down for the Friendswood Mustangs girls wrestling team.
This time it was freshman Avery Beckman who etched her name to the school record books. Beckman became the first girl in school history to win the University Interscholastic League state wrestling tournament in the Class 6A 148-pound weight class.
“It’s a pretty good deal for Friendswood High School to have a first girls state champion,” head coach Matthew Byrd said.
The victory didn’t come as a surprise to Beckman’s head coach, though. She pinned all three girls early in the second period, Byrd said.
“She dominated the whole tournament,” Byrd said.
Beckman has put in many hours to get to the stage she is at, and it is her dedication to wrestling that helped put her over the top at the state tournament, Byrd said.
“It’s a passion of hers, and she’s put a lot of work into it, and it’s paid off,” Byrd said.
Byrd’s proudest moment of Beckman throughout the tournament was the way she kept her composure and kept working hard on the mat.
The future is bright for the Friendswood girls wrestling team, Byrd said.
Byrd recognizes he has a young team, and he thinks they can even do better in the next few years. This isn’t surprising considering the girls wrestling team won district and regionals to make more school history. After the girls team won regionals, the team became the first one in boys and girls wrestling to win regionals for Friendswood.
The other top performer for the girls wrestling team was junior Bailey Jarvis who medaled at sixth place.
The boys team competed well but came up short in the medal rounds, Byrd said.
