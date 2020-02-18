Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 78, Clear Creek 54
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators closed out an undefeated district championship in front of their home fans with a win over the Clear Creek Wildcats on Tuesday.
The star guard tandem of Tramon Mark (36 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Marcus Williams (32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals) combined for 68 of the Gators’ 78 total points. Deuce Guidry added four points, eight assists and four steals.
Player statistics for the Wildcats were not immediately available.
Dickinson (12-0 in district) and Clear Creek (7-5) enter the postseason as District 24-6A’s No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. Both teams await tiebreakers from District 23-6A to determine their bi-district opponents.
Other score:
Clear Brook 69, Clear Falls 63 (2 OT)
Bye: Clear Springs
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 56, Texas City 39
TEXAS CITY
The Ball High Tors picked up a huge momentum building road win Tuesday, while also ending their rival Texas City Stings’ hopes for a district championship.
Ball High started the game strong, with a 14-0 run helping the Tors end the first quarter with a 17-9 lead. The Tors inched the lead up to 29-20 at halftime, and then had another strong start in the second half to take a 45-27 lead into the final period.
Nehemiah Noel (17 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double to lead Ball High. Other top performers for the Tors were Terry Webb (10 points), Kristian Dalton (10 points) and Tyler Polzin (nine points).
Texas City was led by Leon Joubert III (12 points) and Caden McKenzie (11 points).
The Stings (11-3 in district) fall from a potential district championship to the 22-5A’s No. 2 playoff seed, while the Tors are locked in as the No. 3 seed. Playoff details are to be announced.
Friendswood 56, Goose Creek Memorial 41
BAYTOWN
Knowing a win will get them into the playoffs, the Friendswood Mustangs accomplished their mission Tuesday on the road by toppling Goose Creek Memorial.
Cole Kelly (18 points), Gracen McGregor (11 points) and Savion Skeete (10 points) led the Mustangs.
Thanks to the win, Friendswood (8-6 in district) will enter the postseason as 22-5A’s No. 4 seed. Playoff details are to be announced.
Other score:
Santa Fe 57, Galena Park 53
DISTRiCT 24-4A
La Marque 66, Columbia 47
WEST COLUMBIA
The No. 4 state-ranked La Marque Cougars completed a clean sweep of district play Tuesday on the road with a win over Columbia.
Leading the Coogs were Jordan Ivy-Curry (24 points), Kevin Boone (14 points) and Edward Robinson (13 points).
La Marque (8-0 in district) enter the playoffs as district champions, and playoff details will soon be announced.
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 57, Danbury 19
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
