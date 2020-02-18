Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball

DISTRICT 24-6A

Dickinson 78, Clear Creek 54

DICKINSON

The Dickinson Gators closed out an undefeated district championship in front of their home fans with a win over the Clear Creek Wildcats on Tuesday.

The star guard tandem of Tramon Mark (36 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Marcus Williams (32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals) combined for 68 of the Gators’ 78 total points. Deuce Guidry added four points, eight assists and four steals.

Player statistics for the Wildcats were not immediately available.

Dickinson (12-0 in district) and Clear Creek (7-5) enter the postseason as District 24-6A’s No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. Both teams await tiebreakers from District 23-6A to determine their bi-district opponents.

Other score:

Clear Brook 69, Clear Falls 63 (2 OT)

Bye: Clear Springs

DISTRICT 22-5A

Ball High 56, Texas City 39

TEXAS CITY

The Ball High Tors picked up a huge momentum building road win Tuesday, while also ending their rival Texas City Stings’ hopes for a district championship.

Ball High started the game strong, with a 14-0 run helping the Tors end the first quarter with a 17-9 lead. The Tors inched the lead up to 29-20 at halftime, and then had another strong start in the second half to take a 45-27 lead into the final period.

Nehemiah Noel (17 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double to lead Ball High. Other top performers for the Tors were Terry Webb (10 points), Kristian Dalton (10 points) and Tyler Polzin (nine points).

Texas City was led by Leon Joubert III (12 points) and Caden McKenzie (11 points).

The Stings (11-3 in district) fall from a potential district championship to the 22-5A’s No. 2 playoff seed, while the Tors are locked in as the No. 3 seed. Playoff details are to be announced.

Friendswood 56, Goose Creek Memorial 41

BAYTOWN

Knowing a win will get them into the playoffs, the Friendswood Mustangs accomplished their mission Tuesday on the road by toppling Goose Creek Memorial.

Cole Kelly (18 points), Gracen McGregor (11 points) and Savion Skeete (10 points) led the Mustangs.

Thanks to the win, Friendswood (8-6 in district) will enter the postseason as 22-5A’s No. 4 seed. Playoff details are to be announced.

Other score:

Santa Fe 57, Galena Park 53

DISTRiCT 24-4A

La Marque 66, Columbia 47

WEST COLUMBIA

The No. 4 state-ranked La Marque Cougars completed a clean sweep of district play Tuesday on the road with a win over Columbia.

Leading the Coogs were Jordan Ivy-Curry (24 points), Kevin Boone (14 points) and Edward Robinson (13 points).

La Marque (8-0 in district) enter the playoffs as district champions, and playoff details will soon be announced.

DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 57, Danbury 19

Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription